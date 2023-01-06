Politics

Mbalula angers SACP with cabinet reshuffle talk before consultation

06 January 2023 - 16:46
Solly Mapaila, SACP general secretary (left), with SACP colleagues during the ANC's 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg. File photo.
Solly Mapaila, SACP general secretary (left), with SACP colleagues during the ANC's 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/Sowetan

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has drawn the ire of the SACP over his comments about a cabinet reshuffle after the ANC's 55th national elective conference. 

In his political report to the conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa referred to a reconfiguration of the tripartite alliance with the SACP and Cosatu.

Earlier this week, Mbalula said failure to make changes to the cabinet would be “reckless” of Ramaphosa. However, the SACP believes it should not hear of this in the media. SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila on Friday raised concerns about a lack of consultation. 

“I hear comrade Fikile, he pronounces there are debates about the reshuffle of cabinet. I do not know about that. I am general secretary of the SACP, where does he get that mandate?” he said.  

“It is these things that are disrespectful to us. We will not accept these tendencies because why are we here? That somebody takes decisions on their own and imposes them on us?”  

'It's a matter of time, do not rush': Ramaphosa on cabinet reshuffle

The ANC's 111th anniversary celebration is in full swing in Mangaung, the party's birth place.
Politics
2 days ago

Mapaila cautioned the ANC against backtracking on its commitment to the reconfiguration of the alliance, which included consultation. 

“It is not personal, it's about collective leadership. Let's exercise political leadership and collective accountability. If you do it on your own, account to the people and leave us out. If you want an alliance, you must show appreciation for the alliance.”

He was speaking in Soweto, where the SACP was commemorating the anniversary of the death of SACP leader and founder-member of Umkhonto we Sizwe Joe Slovo, who died on January 6 1995.

“In power you don't relax for one day without taking appropriate decisions that change things. We must exercise power to transform the lives of the masses,” Mapaila said.

“Power has not been exercised appropriately. We should not be complaining about political decisions that are not made.

“You can't have power for so long and the living conditions of the majority that voted you into power do not drastically change. It's the capitalist structure of power that we have not tackled. We have not exercised power appropriately because capital remains intact.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

PODCAST | Bonang Mohale: 'ANC can’t run a conference and can’t fix the state'

Business Unity South Africa president Bonang Mohale joins Eusebius McKaiser to discuss his recent opinion piece in which he argued the ANC cannot ...
Politics
2 days ago

ANC is coming for your money with its controversial plan to improve its bank balance

The ANC plans to introduce several controversial funding mechanisms to deal with its dire financial position, including amending the Political Party ...
Politics
2 days ago

ANC to hold special NEC meeting

The newly elected ANC national executive committee led by president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to meet for the first time on Friday to finalise the ...
Politics
3 days ago

Criminals dominate ANC power dynamics, says SACP boss Mapaila

SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila has called for his party and Cosatu to swell the ranks of ANC leadership structures to agitate for policy ...
Politics
3 months ago

'We will not allow the alliance to split,' Ramaphosa vows after heckling of Mantashe at Cosatu congress

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to mend the seemingly severed ties between the ruling party and its alliance partner Cosatu.
Politics
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ANC raises millions, ‘but no tenders’ Politics
  2. If Ramaphosa resigns, the ANC will lose a fifth of votes: poll Politics
  3. PODCAST | Bonang Mohale: 'ANC can’t run a conference and can’t fix the state' Politics
  4. Zuma: 'No improper motive in prosecuting Ramaphosa' Politics
  5. How senior ANC leaders failed to make it to the new NEC Politics

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election