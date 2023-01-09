Politics

POLL | Can the ANC fight the ‘corruption’ tag?

09 January 2023 - 13:51
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Will the ANC renew itself? File photo.
Image: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA

Perceptions of the ANC as a party riddled with corruption have been thrown back into the spotlight amid promises about renewal.

The ANC held its 111th birthday celebrations in Mangaung, Free State, over the weekend, with party leader Cyril Ramaphosa promising change and renewal.

He said the focus would be on the socioeconomic crises faced by South Africans, including unemployment, the rising cost of living and load-shedding.

Ramaphosa rode to victory at the recent ANC elective conference on the promise of continued renewal, a pledge he repeated at a wreath-laying ceremony at the gravesite of late ANC president Zaccheus Mahabane at Seeisoville cemetery in Kroonstad, Free State last week.

“This is a new year, a year of real renewal in the ANC, a year of action because the new leadership that has been elected is action orientated,”  he said.

The Sunday Times reported the ANC raised millions from the activities in the build-up to its January 8 celebrations, with treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa warning the party would not hand out favours or tenders to those who gave it money.

“Mostly corporates bought tables [at the ANC gala dinner]. I was firm that buying a table was not transactional. So no expectation of tenders,” she said.

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela weighed in, saying ANC renewal must be real.

Taking to social media to wish the party a happy birthday, Madonsela said the ANC must become a force for good.

“May your renewal be real so you are a force of good, not part of the problem in our people’s quest for freedom from want and inequality, improved quality of life and freed potential of every person and community in a democracy based on social justice.”

