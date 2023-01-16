Politics

Taking the Rams by the Horns

PODCAST | Why Nqaba Bhanga quit DA top post race and Ramaphosa's retreat from Davos

16 January 2023 - 16:49 By Staff Reporter
DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga. File photo.
Image: Supplied

In this episode of Taking The Rams By The Horns on SowetanLIVE, Rams smells a rat as Nqaba Bhanga quits the DA’s Eastern Cape leadership.

Bhanga joins Mabote via Zoom to discuss the move.

LISTEN HERE: 

Bhanga mentions the trauma he suffered from a 2021 accident he was involved in, in which two people died.

“A good dancer must know when to leave the stage ... I've done my part,” he says.

Mabote questions whether he could be throwing in the towel as he's “lost the fight” on race relations in the opposition party. Find out how Bhanga answered.

And in an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, our intrepid podcaster gives our No 1 citizen a piece of his mind.  

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

‘He saved taxpayers millions but will not solve the energy crisis’: SA on Ramaphosa cancelling Davos trip

President Cyril Ramaphosa might have saved taxpayers money by cancelling his trip to Davos in Switzerland on Sunday to attend to South Africa’s power ...
Politics
16 hours ago

Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip to deal with energy crisis

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced he has cancelled his working visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, due to the the ...
News
1 day ago

Mabuyane’s act of spite will hurt the Eastern Cape

Gqeberha — the Eastern Cape in general, perhaps — should see itself as a competitor to KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape, writes Peter Bruce.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
