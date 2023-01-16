Bhanga mentions the trauma he suffered from a 2021 accident he was involved in, in which two people died.
“A good dancer must know when to leave the stage ... I've done my part,” he says.
Mabote questions whether he could be throwing in the towel as he's “lost the fight” on race relations in the opposition party. Find out how Bhanga answered.
And in an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, our intrepid podcaster gives our No 1 citizen a piece of his mind.
SowetanLIVE
Taking the Rams by the Horns
PODCAST | Why Nqaba Bhanga quit DA top post race and Ramaphosa's retreat from Davos
Image: Supplied
In this episode of Taking The Rams By The Horns on SowetanLIVE, Rams smells a rat as Nqaba Bhanga quits the DA’s Eastern Cape leadership.
Bhanga joins Mabote via Zoom to discuss the move.
LISTEN HERE:
Bhanga mentions the trauma he suffered from a 2021 accident he was involved in, in which two people died.
“A good dancer must know when to leave the stage ... I've done my part,” he says.
Mabote questions whether he could be throwing in the towel as he's “lost the fight” on race relations in the opposition party. Find out how Bhanga answered.
And in an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, our intrepid podcaster gives our No 1 citizen a piece of his mind.
SowetanLIVE
Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | PlayerFM | Pocket Casts
READ MORE:
‘He saved taxpayers millions but will not solve the energy crisis’: SA on Ramaphosa cancelling Davos trip
Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip to deal with energy crisis
Mabuyane’s act of spite will hurt the Eastern Cape
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos