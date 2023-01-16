South Africa

IN PICS | On the trail of Walkerville's runaway tiger Sheba

16 January 2023 - 16:28 By Alaister Russell
Members of the community policing forum attempt to track an eight-year-old female tiger on January 16 in Walkerville, south of Johannesburg, after it escaped on Friday evening.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The search for an eight-year-old female tiger, Sheba, continued on Monday in Walkerville, south of Johannesburg.

The big cat escaped from her enclosure on Friday evening, allegedly after someone cut the fence at a smallholding where she was hand-reared.

Gresham Mandy of the community policing forum (CPF) said since her escape, Sheba had killed two dogs and injured a 39-year-old man. Members of the CPF are on alert and using drones to try to get an aerial view of the landscape.

A police helicopter has been launched to circle the area in an attempt to locate Sheba, which has proved difficult as tall grass and dense veld make ideal camouflage for the big cat. 

TimesLIVE photographer Alaister Russell has been on the ground in Walkerville keeping track of the search.

Flora Maseko, an eyewitness and family member of a man who was attacked by a tiger in Walkerville, south of Johannesburg, after it escaped on Friday evening.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Members of the CPF walk through the veld close to the area where a tiger escaped in Walkerville, south of Johannesburg, on January 16.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
A community member looks through his scope while attempting to track a tiger in Walkerville, south of Johannesburg. The tiger has mauled two dogs, a pig, a deer and a man who is in hospital receiving medical treatment.
Image: Alaister Russell
An armed community member in Walkerville, south of Johannesburg, where a fully grown eight-year-old female tiger escaped on Friday evening.
Image: Alaister Russell
Members of the community policing forum attempt to track a tiger on January 16 2023, in Walkerville, south of Johannesburg, where a fully grown female tiger escaped on Friday evening.
Image: Alaister Russell
Members of the Walkerfruit farm CPF Gresham Mandy stands next to the cut fence where a tiger escaped in Walkerville.
Image: Alaister Russell
Community members attempt to track the escaped tiger in Walkerville, south of Johannesburg, on January 16 2023.
Image: Alaister Russell
Members of the community policing forum attempt to track a tiger on January 16 2023, in Walkerville, south of Johannesburg, where a fully grown female tiger escaped on Friday evening.
Image: Alaister Russell
Members of the CPF gather in a veld on Janaury 16 2023 in Walkerville, Gauteng, where a fully grown female tiger is on the loose.
Image: Alaister Russell

