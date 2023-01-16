The search for an eight-year-old female tiger, Sheba, continued on Monday in Walkerville, south of Johannesburg.
The big cat escaped from her enclosure on Friday evening, allegedly after someone cut the fence at a smallholding where she was hand-reared.
Gresham Mandy of the community policing forum (CPF) said since her escape, Sheba had killed two dogs and injured a 39-year-old man. Members of the CPF are on alert and using drones to try to get an aerial view of the landscape.
A police helicopter has been launched to circle the area in an attempt to locate Sheba, which has proved difficult as tall grass and dense veld make ideal camouflage for the big cat.
TimesLIVE photographer Alaister Russell has been on the ground in Walkerville keeping track of the search.
IN PICS | On the trail of Walkerville's runaway tiger Sheba
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
