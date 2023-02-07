Politics

WATCH | Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma chased away by frustrated Eastern Cape residents

Residents of Enoch Mgijima municipality told the co-operative governance minister to leave because she could not immediately help with their grievances

07 February 2023 - 20:11
Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was chased away by residents in Queenstown on Monday.
Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was chased away by residents in Queenstown on Monday.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Co-operative governance (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was escorted out of Komani on Monday after residents chased her away during a visit.

Dlamini-Zuma was in Komani to attend to grievances by residents who had written to ask her to collapse the Enoch Mgijima municipality.

The letter prompted her to meet community, traditional and religious leaders, businesses and the municipality to see for herself. But when she gave feedback to the community, the frustrated crowd yelled at her to leave.

This was after she told the community she would have to address their grievances at the upcoming cabinet meeting instead of engaging them there and then. 

“The community was not happy with the process part of it and said she must go to cabinet, but they would burn the town. Disbanding a municipality cannot be done on the basis of a letter,” Cogta spokesperson Lungi Mtshali said.

“But she spent the whole day listening to them to develop rapport. Obviously, when people have been living in such conditions for too long, they are not always rational, and we accept that. They don’t want to hear about the process but want to hear solutions,” Mtshali said.

In videos on social media, Dlamini-Zuma is seen being escorted by marshals as people shouted that she should leave.

Mtshali said it was not clear what the exact grievances were and why the community wanted the collapse of their municipality. However, it seemed to link to service delivery issues including water, electricity and illegal connections.

He said the residents complained they had raised issues with the mayor but were ignored.

“We understand their frustration, and we were not deterred by the narrative that [the minister] was chased away. She spoke to them, and they didn’t want to hear about the process ... You can tell there is genuine frustration, but we have to be the ones who guide people. The minister can’t go and say she will dissolve the municipality based on a letter.”

The angered residents had shut down the N6 highway from Johannesburg to East London to protest against poor service delivery.

This is the same municipality where a R15m “stadium”  that turned out to be a few grandstands around an open field was built.

Mtshali said the minister would return to the community as soon as she consulted the cabinet.

“It is our role and responsibility to educate the community, and sometimes they will just do what they did on Monday. We can’t and do not want to lie to them and promise them things. Normally, the cabinet will issue a statement, and we go to the community as soon as we have an answer from the cabinet.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Eastern Cape residents aged 90 and 82 die in shack fire

Two elderly Eastern Cape residents, aged 90 and 82, have died in a shack fire in Komani.
News
3 days ago

Ramaphosa will address challenges to 'win back' society in Sona: Bhengu

New ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu speaks to TimesLIVE Premium before the president's state of the nation address in Cape Town on Thursday.
Politics
2 days ago

Political roundabout hammers Joburg service delivery as AG highlights R3.5bn irregular expenditure

“What preoccupies the politicians in this municipality is not service delivery but it is the positions in those councils,” says political analyst ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Steenhuisen welcomes fair contest for top job, denies Mpho Phalatse sabotage Politics
  2. Sisulu to pull plug on Spurs deal Politics
  3. Ramaphosa will address challenges to 'win back' society in Sona: Bhengu Politics
  4. Bold action needed from president over ‘crisis of confidence’ Politics
  5. ‘Enough of the despair’: this is the action Herman Mashaba wants to see in SA Politics

Latest Videos

Burning car crashes into KZN petrol station
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma chased away by frustrated Eastern Cape residents