Politics

Eusebius on TimesLIVE

PODCAST | What does it all mean? Examining the biggest political stories of the week

07 February 2023 - 16:45
Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File image
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File image
Image: GCIS

Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee and Sowetan political editor Fikile Ntsikelelo Moya joined Eusebius McKaiser on his TimesLIVE podcast to discuss and debate some of the biggest political stories in the country.

Listen to the discussion: 

Three themes were isolated:

  • Does the state of the nation address (still) matter?
  • Will the impending cabinet reshuffle improve the government’s performance on key governance metrics, or will it simply reflect the new internal leadership structures of the ANC?
  • Are coalitions inherently unworkable in SA, or may we yet reform the rules to ensure less instability?

A wide range of views emerged from the host and his guests. As always, listen and decide where your own views land.

To listen to previous episodes, go here.

Subscribe for future episodes: iono.fmSpotifyGoogle PlayApple PodcastsPlayer.fmPocket Cast

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | EXPLAINED: DA’s legal victory to access ANC’s cadre deployment records

The court has ordered the ruling party to hand over, within five court days, the records of the national cadre deployment committee
News
4 days ago

PODCAST | Mpho Phalatse says John Steenhuisen does not connect with 'the masses'

In this edition of 'Eusebius on TimesLIVE', the podcast host engaged former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse on her ambition to become the next DA ...
Politics
5 days ago

PODCAST | Adam Habib: Stop the gangster state by choosing new political players

Habib argues that the ANC Youth League, Cosatu and the SACP do not have the moral authority to criticise the state for rolling blackouts.
Politics
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Lawyer insists demand that government end blackouts is legally enforceable

TimesLIVE spoke to attorney Siphile Buthelezi about the legal basis of the letter of demand he sent on behalf of clients to the department of public ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Sisulu to pull plug on Spurs deal Politics
  2. Steenhuisen welcomes fair contest for top job, denies Mpho Phalatse sabotage Politics
  3. Bold action needed from president over ‘crisis of confidence’ Politics
  4. Ramaphosa asks David Mabuza to delay resignation Politics
  5. Ramaphosa will address challenges to 'win back' society in Sona: Bhengu Politics

Latest Videos

Is this the biggest floating wedding cake you've ever seen?
'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...