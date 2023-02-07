DA leader John Steenhuisen is delivering what the party has termed “the true State of the Nation Address” on Tuesday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has been highly criticised by the opposition leader, saying he is not doing enough to ensure government resolves load-shedding, the dwindling economy and unemployment.
Ramaphosa is expected to deliver his state of the nation address on Thursday in Cape Town.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH | DA leader John Steenhuisen delivers 'true State of the Nation Address'
DA leader John Steenhuisen is delivering what the party has termed “the true State of the Nation Address” on Tuesday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has been highly criticised by the opposition leader, saying he is not doing enough to ensure government resolves load-shedding, the dwindling economy and unemployment.
Ramaphosa is expected to deliver his state of the nation address on Thursday in Cape Town.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
WATCH | Parliament speaker Mapisa-Nqakula briefs media on 2023 Sona readiness
Mashatile joins ANC caucus before expected move to Union Buildings
OPEN LETTER | We want action against corruption, Mr President — we’ve had enough talk
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos