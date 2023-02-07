Politics

WATCH | DA leader John Steenhuisen delivers 'true State of the Nation Address'

07 February 2023 - 11:23 By TimesLIVE

DA leader John Steenhuisen is delivering what the party has termed “the true State of the Nation Address” on Tuesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been highly criticised by the opposition leader, saying he is not doing enough to ensure government resolves load-shedding, the dwindling economy and unemployment. 

Ramaphosa is expected to deliver his state of the nation address on Thursday in Cape Town.

WATCH | Parliament speaker Mapisa-Nqakula briefs media on 2023 Sona readiness

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is briefing the media on Tuesday on parliament's preparedness for the 2023 state of the nation address to be ...
Politics
1 hour ago

Mashatile joins ANC caucus before expected move to Union Buildings

ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile has joined the party's parliamentary caucus, but has remained silent about becoming South Africa's deputy ...
Politics
20 hours ago

OPEN LETTER | We want action against corruption, Mr President — we’ve had enough talk

How many more whistle-blowers must die, and how many must have their lives in tatters before the state takes action?
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago
