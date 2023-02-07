Politics

WATCH | Parliament speaker Mapisa-Nqakula briefs media on 2023 Sona readiness

07 February 2023 - 10:42 By TIMESLIVE

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is briefing the media on Tuesday on parliament's preparedness for the 2023 state of the nation address to be delivered on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

