Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is briefing the media on Tuesday on parliament's preparedness for the 2023 state of the nation address to be delivered on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH | Parliament speaker Mapisa-Nqakula briefs media on 2023 Sona readiness
Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is briefing the media on Tuesday on parliament's preparedness for the 2023 state of the nation address to be delivered on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE
OPINION | The 2023 state of the nation address requires the stamp of leadership
Ramaphosa will address challenges to 'win back' society in Sona: Bhengu
EDITORIAL | If only this year’s Sona was one of basking in achievements
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos