Politics

North West premier slammed for telling businesses to buy generators to operate

The Sona debate got heated on Wednesday as opposition parties slammed Bushy Maape for his remarks about the country’s power crisis

16 February 2023 - 14:30 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
North West premier Bushy Maape says businesses should be prepared to buy generators as the country struggles with load-shedding.
North West premier Bushy Maape says businesses should be prepared to buy generators as the country struggles with load-shedding.
Image: Boitumelo Tshehle

North West premier Bushy Maape has been slammed by opposition parties for saying businesses know the country has a power crisis and should be prepared to buy generators to operate.  

Maape made the remarks on Wednesday during the state of the nation address debate in parliament. 

“We, as South Africans, are aware that we do not have electricity but we are prepared to buy a generator, to ensure that we operate. That is what we want to hear from South Africans,” Maape told MPs.

He said buying generators should be a business model adopted in the country for businesses to survive.

His remarks caused a stir among MPs, with the DA voicing its unhappiness.  

DA MP Leon Schreiber told TimesLIVE Maape’s statement was an “an admission of failure by the ANC that they cannot solve the power crisis”.

“People are already paying for electricity which they do not receive from Eskom, now you are telling them that they should go and buy generators. There was also something dismissive about the way he spoke. It showed a strong indication that people should not be complaining, and that is not right.” 

Schreiber said the remarks by the premier were “careless” because many South Africans could not afford to buy generators. 

Recently TimesLIVE reported that businesses were battling with costs of operating during load-shedding. 

Johannesburg-based funeral parlours told TimesLIVE the costs of preventing bodies from decomposing before burials have become a “terrible expense”, while they suffer from constant blackouts and fuel price increases. 

Royal Empire Funerals owner Teboho Ditabe said he spent just under R30,000 a week to keep the lights on at three parlours. 

Ditabe said the bodies were at much greater risk of decomposition because of the constant load-shedding and load-reduction. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Fikile Mbalula slammed for ‘tone-deaf’ minster of electricity ‘joke’

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has been slammed for a minister of electricity "joke", with many saying it was "tone-deaf" and in poor taste.
Politics
2 days ago

Union seeks to overturn state of disaster to deal with energy crisis

Labour union Solidarity appealed to a court to overturn the state of disaster declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa to deal with the energy crisis.
News
1 day ago

EXPLAINER | What is causing South Africa's power crisis?

President Cyril Ramaphosa is under increasing pressure to help resolve South Africa's power crisis, as state-owned utility Eskom implements the ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. The nation is worse now than in Zuma's time, opposition parties tell Ramaphosa Politics
  2. Sona debate: IFP calls on ‘nanny’ Ramaphosa to fire weak ministers Politics
  3. LISTEN | Bheki Cele plotted to kill EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, claims ... Politics
  4. Dismay in ANC over cabinet reshuffle delay Politics
  5. Insults fly after Cele claims EFF SG 'promised to make life difficult' if he ... Politics

Latest Videos

AKA's family distraught as they mourn the death of AKA
Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage