The parliamentary inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office continues on Thursday.
The section 194 committee is expected to hear the testimony of Bianca Mvuyana, an investigator in the public protector's office.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH LIVE | Inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office continues
The parliamentary inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office continues on Thursday.
The section 194 committee is expected to hear the testimony of Bianca Mvuyana, an investigator in the public protector's office.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Mkhwebane's legal funding claims are incorrect and rejected, office says
Mashaba welcomes court ruling against Mkhwebane's damning report during his term as mayor
Speaker approves request to summon Thuli Madonsela to inquiry
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos