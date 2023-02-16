Politics

WATCH LIVE | Inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office continues

16 February 2023 - 10:10 By TIMESLIVE

The parliamentary inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office continues on Thursday.

The section 194 committee is expected to hear the testimony of Bianca Mvuyana, an investigator in the public protector's office. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Mkhwebane's legal funding claims are incorrect and rejected, office says

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's insinuation in her section 194 inquiry in parliament that her office has defaulted on funding ...
News
22 hours ago

Mashaba welcomes court ruling against Mkhwebane's damning report during his term as mayor

Former Johannesburg mayor and ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has welcomed the Gauteng High Court's decision to set aside adverse findings made ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

Speaker approves request to summon Thuli Madonsela to inquiry

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has agreed to a request to summon former public protector Thuli Madonsela to appear before the ...
Politics
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. The nation is worse now than in Zuma's time, opposition parties tell Ramaphosa Politics
  2. LISTEN | Bheki Cele plotted to kill EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, claims ... Politics
  3. Dismay in ANC over cabinet reshuffle delay Politics
  4. Sona debate: IFP calls on ‘nanny’ Ramaphosa to fire weak ministers Politics
  5. Insults fly after Cele claims EFF SG 'promised to make life difficult' if he ... Politics

Latest Videos

AKA's family distraught as they mourn the death of AKA
Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage