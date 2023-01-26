Dyantyi said the committee agreed that Madonsela could add value to the process, as she handled some of the investigations that constitute the subject matter of the motion before the committee. It further agreed to the request to have Bianca Mvuyana, an investigator in the office of the public protector, summoned to testify.
Speaker approves request to summon Thuli Madonsela to inquiry
National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has agreed to a request to summon former public protector Thuli Madonsela and another witness to appear before the section 194 inquiry which is investigating her successor Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.
“Yesterday I received a request to support a summoning of some of the witnesses to appear before the Dyantyi panel,” announced Mapisa-Nqakula on Thursday. “We have since signed and concurred with that and hopefully the panel will be able to receive representations from those witnesses,” she said.
ANC MP Richard Dyantyi chairs the inquiry.
The committee for the inquiry announced on Tuesday that it had resolved to accede to Mkhwebane’s request to have Madonsela summoned to testify.
Dyantyi said the committee agreed that Madonsela could add value to the process, as she handled some of the investigations that constitute the subject matter of the motion before the committee. It further agreed to the request to have Bianca Mvuyana, an investigator in the office of the public protector, summoned to testify.
Mkhwebane announced in November that she will be calling Madonsela to give evidence in her impeachment inquiry.
Her counsel, Dali Mpofu SC, told the inquiry that in a 2019 article, Madonsela was critical of Mkhwebane and her methods. Mpofu referred to an article in which Madonsela said that it was an unprecedented step for Mkhwebane to release confidential aspects of an investigation to the public.
Mkhwebane had announced on social media that she had issued Pravin Gordhan with a section 7(9) notice based on complaints by the EFF.
The committee rejected Mkhwebane’s application to summon DA MP Natasha Mazzone, deputy public protector Kholeka Gcaleka, who is acting public protector, and Gordhan.
MPs said bringing them in would not add value to the work and mandate of the committee. Last year, the inquiry shot down an application to summon President Cyril Ramaphosa to testify.
In terms of the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act, parliamentary committees may summon any person to appear before them to give evidence and to produce documents.
