WATCH LIVE | Thuli Madonsela to appear before Mkhwebane inquiry

01 March 2023 - 10:24 By TIMESLIVE

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela will on Wednesday appear before the section 194 inquiry looking into her successor Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

