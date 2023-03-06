Politics

Ebrahim Patel sworn in as MP hours before Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle

06 March 2023 - 12:31
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent

Trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel has been sworn in as a MP after almost four years of serving in the cabinet as a non-MP...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. While South Africa waits, farmer Cyril has a date with some ‘beautiful’ cows Politics
  2. Scopa mulls summoning De Ruyter over corruption allegations Politics
  3. Ten 'weakest' ministers Ramaphosa should remove and replace, according to ... Politics
  4. President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce cabinet reshuffle on Monday Politics
  5. Gauteng legislature speaker Ntombi Mekgwe jets off on R759k trip to New York Politics

Latest Videos

15 car pile-up on the M41 in Umhlanga after truck loses control
Chris Rock opens up about Oscars slap in Netflix special