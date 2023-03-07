Former public protector Thuli Madonsela is continuing her testimony at the parliamentary inquiry into the competence of her successor Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Mkhwebane's legal representative advocate Dali Mpofu and Madonsela were at loggerheads on Monday when heated exchanges characterised the hearing.
A reluctant Madonsela finally appeared before the inquiry after being subpoenaed by parliament on Mkhwebane’s behalf. She is one of five people Mkhwebane requested the inquiry compel to give evidence.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH LIVE | Madonsela back at the Mkhwebane inquiry
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela is continuing her testimony at the parliamentary inquiry into the competence of her successor Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Mkhwebane's legal representative advocate Dali Mpofu and Madonsela were at loggerheads on Monday when heated exchanges characterised the hearing.
A reluctant Madonsela finally appeared before the inquiry after being subpoenaed by parliament on Mkhwebane’s behalf. She is one of five people Mkhwebane requested the inquiry compel to give evidence.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
LISTEN | ‘Standards quite low’: Thuli Madonsela slams Mpofu for ‘wasting taxpayers’ money’
Thuli Madonsela appears before Mkhwebane inquiry
SSA wanted to spy on me — Madonsela
Madonsela and Mpofu lock horns at Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos