Politics

WATCH LIVE | Thuli Madonsela appears before Mkhwebane inquiry

06 March 2023 - 10:40 By TimesLIVE

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela is appearing before the parliamentary inquiry looking into her successor Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to occupy office.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Madonsela will no longer testify at Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela will no longer give oral evidence at the parliamentary inquiry into her successor Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s ...
Politics
4 days ago

LISTEN | Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry to subpoena Thuli Madonsela

The inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office will summon former public protector Thuli Madonsela to ...
News
1 month ago

Speaker approves request to summon Thuli Madonsela to inquiry

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has agreed to a request to summon former public protector Thuli Madonsela to appear before the ...
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. While South Africa waits, farmer Cyril has a date with some ‘beautiful’ cows Politics
  2. Scopa mulls summoning De Ruyter over corruption allegations Politics
  3. Ten 'weakest' ministers Ramaphosa should remove and replace, according to ... Politics
  4. President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce cabinet reshuffle on Monday Politics
  5. ‘I’m no ANC puppet,’ says new Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela Politics

Latest Videos

15 car pile-up on the M41 in Umhlanga after truck loses control
Chris Rock opens up about Oscars slap in Netflix special