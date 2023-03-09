Mbalula said the delays behind the reshuffle were because of changes and negotiations.
New cabinet ministers were sworn in on Tuesday, with chief justice Raymond Zondo presiding over the swearing-in ceremony.
Zizi Kodwa is the new minister of sports, arts and culture and Patricia de Lille is the new minister of tourism.
Former Tshwane mayor Kgosientso “Sputla” Ramokgopa is the new electricity minister. Minister in the presidency responsible for performance, monitoring and evaluation is Maropene Ramokgopa.
The new minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs is Thembi Nkadimeng. Noxolo Kiviet is the new minister of public service and administration and Sindisiwe Chikunga the new transport minister.
Ministers cut from the cabinet include Nathi Mthethwa, Lindiwe Sisulu and Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.
Mbalula dismisses claim of tension between Ramaphosa and Mashatile as 'unfounded rumour'
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has denied claims there is tension between President Cyril Ramaphosa and his newly appointed deputy Paul Mashatile.
Before the cabinet reshuffle, it was reported Ramaphosa and his close allies pondered over Mashatile becoming deputy president after David Mabuza’s resignation.
ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina told the media just because Mashatile held this position within the ANC, it did not mean he would automatically become Ramaphosa's second-in-command.
Speaking at a fundraising event in Bryanston, Johannesburg, this week, Mbalula said the alleged tension was “conspiracies that don't exist”.
He said Ramaphosa had committed to appoint Mashatile as the country’s second-in-command “from the onset”.
“We urge our members to move ahead post-conference and focus on the interests of our people, and not be misguided by unfounded rumours. Mashatile is now the deputy president of the country.
“There’s never been any intention from the president and any of us to stop him becoming deputy president of the country. We have all learnt about those conspiracies in the public domain and so on,” he said.
'Some comrades are letting us down in a big way': Mbalula cracks the whip
Mbalula said the delays behind the reshuffle were because of changes and negotiations.
“Everything thus far went very well. The delay in the main was the fact that we had to get people from the provinces, amend the list, and change people and negotiate for others to step back and give us space to appoint some of the comrades we have appointed. The president requested that he wants those comrades to form part of this energy-driven reshuffle.”
New cabinet ministers were sworn in on Tuesday, with chief justice Raymond Zondo presiding over the swearing-in ceremony.
Zizi Kodwa is the new minister of sports, arts and culture and Patricia de Lille is the new minister of tourism.
Former Tshwane mayor Kgosientso “Sputla” Ramokgopa is the new electricity minister. Minister in the presidency responsible for performance, monitoring and evaluation is Maropene Ramokgopa.
The new minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs is Thembi Nkadimeng. Noxolo Kiviet is the new minister of public service and administration and Sindisiwe Chikunga the new transport minister.
Ministers cut from the cabinet include Nathi Mthethwa, Lindiwe Sisulu and Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.
