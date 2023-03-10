Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela resigned on Friday following the damning revelation that he submitted a fraudulent court rehabilitation order after his insolvency proceedings.
This follows the controversy that arose around the authenticity of his purported rehabilitation court order, which was found to be fraudulent by the chief registrar in the office of the chief justice Tumelo Ledwaba.
The chief registrar announced the office would refer the matter to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) to institute criminal proceedings.
Makwarela's former coalition partners announced that they would report the former mayor for charges relating to allegations that he knowingly supplied falsified and fraudulent documentation to the city.
The DA, FF Plus, ActionSA, IFP and ACDP have slammed the “shameless and dangerous” politicking, saying Makwarela's integrity and questionable legitimacy as a city councillor has been at the centre of these events. His party, COPE, has withdrawn him as an IEC candidate, as a proportional representative councillor and party representative.
Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela resigns amid solvency fraud row
Image: MASI LOSI
Tshwane mayor’s court order declared fake, chief justice office confirms
DA caucus leader Jacqui Uys welcomed the resignation and said the former mayor has done what is best for the city.
“Just because he's no longer mayor does not mean he's no longer a fraud. If there is a case of fraud against him, the police need to investigate and find him guilty if that's the case.
“I am glad he did what is best for the city and has stepped aside so we can elect a new mayor and move forward in delivering services,” said Uys.
Sakkie du Plooy of the FF Plus confirmed the coalition laid charges against Makwarela.
“We realised it is our obligation to report fraud in the city. We are here to ensure clean governance with honest people and going forward we are going to work against any fraud in our midst that's like a cancer in the city of Tshwane.
“We are starting afresh, now we are going to make the city really look like the country's capital,” said Du Plooy.
