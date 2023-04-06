South Africa

Will you see the light this Easter? Here's the load-shedding schedule for the long weekend

06 April 2023 - 13:11 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Easter weekend is not entirely spared from the dark but Eskom will implement lesser stages of load-shedding.
Image: Gallo Image/iStock
Image: Gallo Image/iStock
Easter weekend was not entirely spared from the dark but Eskom will implement lesser stages of load-shedding.
Image: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
Image: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA

South Africans are not entirely spared from load-shedding over the Easter weekend. However, Eskom will implement lower stages, with stage 1 during the day and stage 3 at night.

Easter Sunday and Monday will get a break from load-shedding during the day, with stage 3 being implemented from 4pm. 

HERE IS THE SCHEDULE: 

There will be no load-shedding during the day on Sunday but stage three will be implemented at night.
Image: Screenshot
Image: Screenshot

Eskom said the schedule could change depending on generating capacity. 

The implementation of lower stages of load-shedding comes after the government on Thursday announced the termination of the national state of disaster on electricity supply constraints.  

The state of disaster was declared in February by President Cyril Ramaphosa after load-shedding was implemented constantly at high levels, with problems in power generation cited by Eskom. 

The co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department said the government had since adopted regulations to mitigate the impact of severe load-shedding, prevent the escalation of electricity supply constraints and avert a national emergency.

 “The state of disaster enabled the government to enhance interventions by the national energy crisis committee in terms of the energy action plan. The interventions aim to fix Eskom and improve the availability of existing supply and enable and accelerate private investment in generation capacity,” it said.

TimesLIVE

