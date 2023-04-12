Politics

'I did my best': KZN sports MEC Amanda Bani-Mapena on her removal

12 April 2023 - 20:35
Amanda Bani-Mapena has been fired as KZN's sport, arts and culture MEC.
Image: kzndsr.gov.za

The provincial government of KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday confirmed the removal of sports, arts and culture MEC Amanda Bani-Mapena from premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube's cabinet.

A statement from cabinet said Bani-Mapena had been relieved of her duties as a member of the executive council with effect from Wednesday.

TimesLIVE reported on Wednesday afternoon that the decision to remove Bani-Mapena was taken by ANC provincial officials at their meeting on Tuesday.

It was alleged that she had been underperforming. 

“The premier will make an announcement in due course about the appointment of a new MEC for sport, arts and culture. The acting MEC is Bongi Sithole-Moloi, who is also the MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs,” said cabinet spokesperson Bongi Gwala.

Bani-Mapena had reportedly offered her resignation from the provincial legislature after her removal as sports MEC. 

The ANC in KZN said it “politely accepts the resignation of comrade Amanda Bani-Mapena as the MEC and respectfully declines her resignation as the member of  the provincial legislature”.

Meanwhile, Bani-Mapena issued a statement saying she had done her best. 

“We join the ANC individually as volunteers with no expectation of any material benefit. It is the ANC that identifies our skills set, expertise and leadership strength and uses those to benefit the masses of our people. In my short tenure endeavoured to serve our people to the best of my abilities,” she said. 

TimesLIVE

