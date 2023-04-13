ANC defends Ramaphosa’s absence from Mbeki meeting
Party spokesperson Bhengu-Motsiri says scheduling conflicts are to blame and described the meeting as ‘robust and cordial’
13 April 2023 - 11:03 By Thando Maeko
The ANC has defended President Cyril Ramaphosa’s no-show at the marathon meeting between the party’s top brass and former president Thabo Mbeki where the farmgate scandal was discussed, saying the president’s absence was due to scheduling clashes. ..
ANC defends Ramaphosa’s absence from Mbeki meeting
Party spokesperson Bhengu-Motsiri says scheduling conflicts are to blame and described the meeting as ‘robust and cordial’
The ANC has defended President Cyril Ramaphosa’s no-show at the marathon meeting between the party’s top brass and former president Thabo Mbeki where the farmgate scandal was discussed, saying the president’s absence was due to scheduling clashes. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos