NPA declines to prosecute former ActionSA leader Abel Tau on 'sexual misconduct' accusation

24 April 2023 - 06:00
Ex-ActionSA member Abel Tau. File photo.
Image: Deaan Vivier/Gallo Images/Beeld

Expelled ActionSA leader Abel Tau has expressed relief that the National Prosecuting Authority has decided not to go ahead with a case of sexual misconduct against him.

Tau, a former City of Tshwane mayoral committee member for human settlements, was axed in November for bringing ActionSA into disrepute and compromising the credibility and integrity of the party.

He was accused of making sexual advances towards the wife of a fellow party member and friend after the friend apparently fell asleep during a drinking session at his house.

But the case against him was withdrawn on April 11 after the NPA considered the “evidence in the case docket in conjunction with his representation”.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana confirmed the withdrawal of the matter.

“After receiving representations and consulting with the complainant, the NPA decided not to enrol the matter.”

Tau told TimesLIVE he had done nothing wrong but admitted he and the woman had kissed, claiming she had approached him. He said the incident was used to force him out of ActionSA.

ActionSA said it noted the decision of the NPA but wished to record that Tau's dismissal from the party was not because of the criminal charges that were considered by the NPA.

TimesLIVE

