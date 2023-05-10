Dinner with Malema at EFF gala could be yours for R1.2m a table

How much is a seat at the table?
Attendees will have to fork out R1.2m for the platinum package, R750,000 for the gold package, R500,000 for the silver package and R250,000 for the bronze package.
Platinum package: R1,200,000 per table
- 10 seats at the first main table to chill with Malema
- Three-course meal
- Welcome drinks with the party’s top officials
- Entertainment
- Branding opportunities at the venue
- 10 tickets to the FNB VIP marquee
Gold package: R750,000 per table
- 10 seats at the second table hosted by EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu
- Three-course meal
- Welcome drinks with the party’s top officials
- Entertainment
- Branding opportunities at the venue
- 10 tickets to the FNB VIP marquee
Silver package: R500,000 per table
- 10 seats at a table hosted by an EFF MP
- Three-course meal
- Entertainment
- Branding opportunities at the venue
- Five tickets to the FNB VIP marquee
Bronze package: R250,000 per table
- 10 seats at a table hosted by the EFF
- Three-course meal
- Entertainment
Earlier this week, Malema asked for donations to “finance the revolution” ahead of the anniversary.
He shared a video asking for donations from “peace-loving South Africans and revolutionaries from the African continent and the diaspora”. He said donations could be as little as R10 to finance the anniversary.
“We need resources to finance this organisation. Without resources, this organisation will never succeed. It depends on genuine donations and contributions from peace-loving South Africans and revolutionaries from the African continent and the diaspora.
“We call upon all of you to make donations to the EFF because we must finance our own revolution. If we don't finance our own revolution, counter-revolutionaries will hijack it.”
The EFF also asked for donations of cows, vegetables, groceries, T-shirts and buses for the celebration at FNB Stadium on July 29.
“You can donate anything in your means to express how over the past 10 years the EFF has touched your life. No donation is too small,” said the party.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Dinner with Malema at EFF gala could be yours for R1.2m a table
Image: Instagram/Julius Malema
Those wishing to rub shoulders with EFF leader Julius Malema at the party's exclusive gala dinner will have to fork out R1.2m.
The EFF will host an exclusive gala dinner at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg on July 27, ahead of its 10th birthday celebration at FNB Stadium on July 29.
According to the seating chart shared by the EFF, the event will consist of several packages and guests will enjoy a three-course meal, welcome drinks with the party’s officials and branding opportunities at the venue.
How much is a seat at the table?
Attendees will have to fork out R1.2m for the platinum package, R750,000 for the gold package, R500,000 for the silver package and R250,000 for the bronze package.
Platinum package: R1,200,000 per table
Gold package: R750,000 per table
Silver package: R500,000 per table
Bronze package: R250,000 per table
Earlier this week, Malema asked for donations to “finance the revolution” ahead of the anniversary.
He shared a video asking for donations from “peace-loving South Africans and revolutionaries from the African continent and the diaspora”. He said donations could be as little as R10 to finance the anniversary.
“We need resources to finance this organisation. Without resources, this organisation will never succeed. It depends on genuine donations and contributions from peace-loving South Africans and revolutionaries from the African continent and the diaspora.
“We call upon all of you to make donations to the EFF because we must finance our own revolution. If we don't finance our own revolution, counter-revolutionaries will hijack it.”
The EFF also asked for donations of cows, vegetables, groceries, T-shirts and buses for the celebration at FNB Stadium on July 29.
“You can donate anything in your means to express how over the past 10 years the EFF has touched your life. No donation is too small,” said the party.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
ANC raises millions, ‘but no tenders’
Want to dine with Ramaphosa at the presidential gala dinner? It will cost you between R95k and R200k
R1.2m to sit next to Cyril Ramaphosa at ANC gala dinner
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos