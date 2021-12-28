Politics

R1.2m to sit next to Cyril Ramaphosa at ANC gala dinner

28 December 2021 - 17:43
President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the ruling party's January 8 statement in Polokwane. File image.
Image: Cyril Ramaphosa via Twitter

A seat at ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s table at the ruling party’s gala dinner in Polokwane will set attendees back a whopping R1.2m. 

The event is an annual precursor to the party’s January 8 celebrations, and those looking to attend it have eight packages from which to choose. 

According to the latest information available, there are six seats up for grabs at the presidential table. Dubbed the “titanium package”, there will also be space made for four additional people.

A seat next to deputy president David Mabuza will cost R1m, while sitting next to the party's national chairperson Gwede Mantashe and treasurer-general Paul Mashatile will set you back R95,000.

The governing party hosts many events on the sidelines of its birthday celebrations with the gala dinner the most exclusive. The event serves as a fundraiser and could be crucial to fill the coffers of a party so broke it has struggled to pay its employees.

For more economically-minded guests there are three cheaper options available at the dinner, including a “silver package” at a cost of R37,500, with guests hosted by a yet-to-be-announced minister or premier.

If you are looking to sit next to a deputy minister or a MEC, be ready to part with R25,000 per seat. 

Guests will be seated with a “distinguished guest” for R10,000, while the cheapest seat will cost R5,000.

