Gayton McKenzie: PA will decide the next president and 'we might choose ourselves'
Image: Eugene Coetzee/The Herald
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has talked up his party's influence in next year's national elections, saying they will decide who will be the next president — and it may come from within their ranks.
The outgoing Central Karoo district mayor told The Citizen, the PA does not view 2024 as just an election but as a new 1994.
“2024, it's for us a new 1994. It is war against unemployment, poverty, racism and separation. Most importantly, it is war to bring God back into the centre, to make South Africa a God-centred country.”
The PA has a strategy to get 1.5-million votes which will give the party “kingmaker” status.
“People listen to the kingmaker. We said we don't want the mayor Thapelo Amad, where is he today? We know our power [and] we are not playing with power. We've got two choices in 2024, we are going to decide who's going to be the president. We might choose ourselves,” said McKenzie.
Imagine a world where Gayton McKenzie is kingmaker
According to McKenzie, after 2024 no government will be formed without the PA's support.
“After 2024 no government will be formed without our vote. That is a fact. Just in Johannesburg, no-one can move without us,” he told EWN.
McKenzie said anyone who wants to become president after 2024 will have to give in to his and the PA's demands, including on the deportation of illegal migrants.
Previously, McKenzie dismissed claims that the PA was only for coloured people.
“Our enemies call us a party for coloured people, very far from the truth. Our deputy president, president of the youth and deputy president of our women’s league are all black, with many in our NEC.”
He acknowledged the party consolidated successfully in predominantly coloured communities, but said it was doing the same in other areas.
“We have consolidated successfully in predominantly coloured communities and made a call to our members to go out and show the same vigour and drive in recruiting in predominantly black, white and Indian communities.”
