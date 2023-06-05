Belinda Echeozonjoku was elected unopposed as the DA's Johannesburg caucus leader on Monday.
She takes over from former mayor Mpho Phalatse, who declined a nomination to stand for re-election.
Echeozonjoku, a former development planning MMC, is serving her second term as a councillor in the city. She is also serving as a shadow MMC in her former portfolio.
Echeozonjoku will be serving alongside newly elected caucus chairperson Bridget Steer.
Belinda Echeozonjoku elected new DA Joburg caucus leader
Image: Supplied
