Belinda Echeozonjoku elected new DA Joburg caucus leader

05 June 2023 - 16:39
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
The newly elected DA Joburg caucus leader was elected unopposed on Monday.
Belinda Echeozonjoku was elected unopposed as the DA's Johannesburg caucus leader on Monday.

She takes over from former mayor Mpho Phalatse, who declined a nomination to stand for re-election.

Echeozonjoku, a former development planning MMC, is serving her second term as a councillor in the city. She is also serving as a shadow MMC in her former portfolio. 

Echeozonjoku will be serving alongside newly elected caucus chairperson Bridget Steer.

