ActionSA threatens Joburg mayor with no confidence motion ahead of state of the city address

ActionSA has threatened to table a motion of no confidence against Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda should he not come clean with the city's residents about the allegations of fraud he is facing.
It is alleged Gwamanda, through his entity iThemba Lama Afrika, scammed innocent residents into investing in a funeral/investment scheme. Investors were allegedly left high and dry when it was time to claim their benefits.
Caucus leader Funzi Ngobeni said the party would not allow the economic capital to be run by a mayor who is facing serious allegations of scamming residents of funeral insurance investments at a time when service delivery is on the decline across the city, with potholes, power outages and water shedding all on the rise.
“Since his election in May, Gwamanda has consistently ducked from media opportunities to come clean over the serious allegations he is facing. He missed a press conference he organised himself to explain the situation,” he said.
Ngobeni accused the ANC/EFF coalition of continuing to shield Gwamanda from accountability by limiting public engagements and only allowing him to make scripted remarks.
“A situation cannot continue where Gwamanda remains mayor of this important city at a time when he is accused of scamming the very residents of the city he swore an oath to serve. That is why we are demanding accountability in this regard,” said the party.
The caucus leader said not only was Gwamanda, who is a compromised candidate between the ANC-EFF after the failure of Thapelo Amad, accused of serious offences, but he has also consistently shown to be unable to articulate a vision for the city to restore good governance and service delivery.
“The residents of Johannesburg have been left to fend for themselves while the ANC-EFF elect a compromised candidate in order for them to remain in power in Johannesburg.
“Johannesburg is simply too important to allow the ANC/EFF and mayor Gwamanda to get away with theatrics and possible criminality,” he said.
Gwamanda's maiden state of the city address is expected to be delivered on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
ActionSA threatens Joburg mayor with no confidence motion ahead of state of the city address
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
ActionSA has threatened to table a motion of no confidence against Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda should he not come clean with the city's residents about the allegations of fraud he is facing.
It is alleged Gwamanda, through his entity iThemba Lama Afrika, scammed innocent residents into investing in a funeral/investment scheme. Investors were allegedly left high and dry when it was time to claim their benefits.
Caucus leader Funzi Ngobeni said the party would not allow the economic capital to be run by a mayor who is facing serious allegations of scamming residents of funeral insurance investments at a time when service delivery is on the decline across the city, with potholes, power outages and water shedding all on the rise.
“Since his election in May, Gwamanda has consistently ducked from media opportunities to come clean over the serious allegations he is facing. He missed a press conference he organised himself to explain the situation,” he said.
Ngobeni accused the ANC/EFF coalition of continuing to shield Gwamanda from accountability by limiting public engagements and only allowing him to make scripted remarks.
“A situation cannot continue where Gwamanda remains mayor of this important city at a time when he is accused of scamming the very residents of the city he swore an oath to serve. That is why we are demanding accountability in this regard,” said the party.
The caucus leader said not only was Gwamanda, who is a compromised candidate between the ANC-EFF after the failure of Thapelo Amad, accused of serious offences, but he has also consistently shown to be unable to articulate a vision for the city to restore good governance and service delivery.
“The residents of Johannesburg have been left to fend for themselves while the ANC-EFF elect a compromised candidate in order for them to remain in power in Johannesburg.
“Johannesburg is simply too important to allow the ANC/EFF and mayor Gwamanda to get away with theatrics and possible criminality,” he said.
Gwamanda's maiden state of the city address is expected to be delivered on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
ActionSA calls for 'black version of Steenhuisen' Kabelo Gwamanda to be removed
‘What if I am the black version of Steenhuisen?’ – Joburg mayor Gwamanda on qualifications probe
'When God has anointed you to be a leader, education can do nothing': Kunene defends Gwamanda
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos