Speaking on eNCA, Ngobeni said though there is no minimum requirement to be a mayor, the city urgently needed a leader who could deliver services.
“I think what is required for a big city like this, and the economic hub, is a mayor that first, has integrity. Second, a mayor that is able to understand the local government regulations and laws that govern the local government. And a mayor that is present at all times to respond to the residents and to councillors who are holding him accountable,” he said.
According to Ngubani, the EFF/ANC coalition parties are not able among themselves to identify a mayor, or at least a candidate who can occupy office and deliver on their behalf.
Gwamanda slammed investigations into his education, asking what if he was the “black version” of DA leader John Steenhuisen, who has no post-matric qualification.
He asked whether the possibility disqualified him, considering he is young, black and has the capacity to hold such an office.
“Is it a qualifying criteria, influence or determined by my pigmentation? I am an indigenous child of the soil, and I possess the intelligence necessary to lead my people in the direction required,” he said.
Gwamanda last week told SABC News he went to Coronationville Secondary School and left in grade 11.
“I had to leave high school from grade 11 and then went to Parktown College where I was able to study for my national senior certificate. By virtue of a single mother raising us, I needed to find alternative means, getting a job [and] trying to explore with friends.”
ActionSA calls for 'black version of Steenhuisen' Kabelo Gwamanda to be removed
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
Johannesburg's coalition woes continue, with ActionSA calling for the removal of Al-Jamah-Ah's Kabelo Gwamanda as mayor after questions over his qualifications and scammer allegations.
Carte Blanche revealed mayor Gwamanda's highest qualification is grade 10. Al-Jama-ah president Ganief Hendriks admitted to never seeing Gwamanda's matric certificate but said he completed his senior certificate and a national diploma in business.
The DA accused Gwamanda of fraud linked to his investment company, iThemba Lama Afrika.
ActionSA Gauteng provincial chairperson Funzi Ngobeni said Gwamanda's latest scandal was proof the city was in desperate need of leadership.
“The ANC and EFF have a lot to account for in terms of the rising costs of their deal in Gauteng, which continues to see mayors being forced onto Joburg residents who not only lack a discernible constituency or vision, but also face serious allegations of fraud,” he said.
Gwamanda is the city's third mayor in the last five months, after the DA's Mpho Phalatse was ousted and another Al-Jamah-Ah member Thapelo Amad resigned.
“The last thing Joburg needs is a mayor who is alleged to be willing to defraud its residents while his strings are being pulled by the ANC and EFF,” said Ngobeni.
He said ActionSA was talking with its former coalition partners to determine a way forward to protect the city's residents.
'When God has anointed you to be a leader, education can do nothing': Kunene defends Gwamanda
Speaking on eNCA, Ngobeni said though there is no minimum requirement to be a mayor, the city urgently needed a leader who could deliver services.
“I think what is required for a big city like this, and the economic hub, is a mayor that first, has integrity. Second, a mayor that is able to understand the local government regulations and laws that govern the local government. And a mayor that is present at all times to respond to the residents and to councillors who are holding him accountable,” he said.
According to Ngubani, the EFF/ANC coalition parties are not able among themselves to identify a mayor, or at least a candidate who can occupy office and deliver on their behalf.
Gwamanda slammed investigations into his education, asking what if he was the “black version” of DA leader John Steenhuisen, who has no post-matric qualification.
He asked whether the possibility disqualified him, considering he is young, black and has the capacity to hold such an office.
“Is it a qualifying criteria, influence or determined by my pigmentation? I am an indigenous child of the soil, and I possess the intelligence necessary to lead my people in the direction required,” he said.
Gwamanda last week told SABC News he went to Coronationville Secondary School and left in grade 11.
“I had to leave high school from grade 11 and then went to Parktown College where I was able to study for my national senior certificate. By virtue of a single mother raising us, I needed to find alternative means, getting a job [and] trying to explore with friends.”
PODCAST | ActionSA lays down the line for coalitions
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
‘What if I am the black version of Steenhuisen?’ – Joburg mayor Gwamanda on qualifications probe
Kenny Kunene hits back: 'Haters use my past for their own selfish and negative agendas'
'Ex-convicts were elected in daylight': Malema takes a jab at McKenzie and Kunene
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos