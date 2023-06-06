Joburg's no-show mayor not evading media ... he's just busy: Kenny Kunene

Transport MMC Kenny Kunene has denied allegations that Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda is avoiding the media, saying “the narrative is wrong”.

This follows Gwamanda's swift exit from the council chambers shortly after delivering his maiden state of the city address.

Instead of the mayor engaging with journalists afterwards, four members of his mayoral committee undertook that responsibility, including Kunene.

“The narrative that the mayor is running away is wrong. We are here to react to any clarity-seeking questions. If the speaker has communicated that [the mayor will do so], then there is a communication breakdown,” Kunene said.

Instead, the MMC said, the mayor had another engagement to get to.

“The mayor had a programme [which] included that he deliver his state of the city speech and then head off to another engagement. And we [the mayoral committee members] will deal with any clarity that the media needs,” said Kunene.