Zondo's criticism unfortunate, lacks merit: parliament's spokesperson

“We note that the attacks are also directed at the executive in so far as the current policy position of the electoral system is concerned. This is in the wake of a matter that is before the court on the electoral system,” he said.

Mothapo said parliament believed that using the established channels to address any concerns Zondo may have regarding parliament's implementation of the recommendations of the inquiry into allegations of state capture, which Zondo chaired, would have been more appropriate.

“It is not the place of a chief justice to make such public remarks unless and until he is required to adjudicate on a matter with impartiality.

“The principle of separation of powers is fundamental to our democracy, and it requires each branch of government to respect the roles and responsibilities of the others. Chief justice Zondo's public attack on parliament encroaches on this doctrine,” said Mothapo.

He said it was crucial to provide parliament with the necessary space to fulfil its obligations, which it is implementing, guided by the recommendations of the commission.

“We want to emphasise that parliament, through the diligent efforts of the programming and rules committees, has taken decisive steps to address the recommendations of the state capture commission.”

To improve accountability, parliament is developing rules and guidelines to enhance its oversight processes. Co-operation between parliament and the executive is also being fostered to facilitate executive attendance without the need for additional legislation or rules, he said.