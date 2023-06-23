Politics

'The ball is in his court' — Mbalula on Magashule's expulsion

23 June 2023 - 11:51
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the party stands by its decision to expel his predecessor Ace Magashule.

The ANC's national disciplinary committee (NDC) expelled Magashule after it found him guilty of contravening ANC rules and its constitution.

Addressing media on Thursday at the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters, Mbalula said Magashule was given ample time to explain why he shouldn’t be expelled. 

“The ball is in his court,” said Mbalula. 

“We must not, the ANC, be distorted in the name of an individual who was given an opportunity to defend himself and answer to the charges put before him by the organisation.”

Mbalula said the ANC derives no joy in the expulsion of any member.

“We don’t know what Magashule is planning; to form a party or to leave or to appeal to the national executive committee or anything of that sort.

“All we know and read is he said ‘the revolution continues’ and he will respond at an appropriate time. We don’t know what that response is. All we have seen is the mobilisation on the ground, which has failed, is the burning of ANC property and T-shirts in his name, which he has not condemned.”

Mbalula said Magashule was presenting himself to former ANC members as if he is in a “dilemma”.

Magashule recently had a coffee date with UDM leader Bantu Holomisa, where they reminisced about their “struggle collaboration days”.

“Just had coffee with Ace Magashule in Gauteng. Reminiscing about our struggle collaboration days. It was pleasing to hear from him that he is still committed to lend his shoulder in building South Africa, notwithstanding his departure from his former organisation. All the best, Ace,” said Holomisa.

Speaking on SABC News, Magashule said he would remain involved in the political arena.

“I am well. It is well with my soul. I am jumping like a tennis ball, running like a cheetah and floating like a butterfly. I am still involved in politics, I am going nowhere,” he said.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, EFF leader Julius Malema revealed his party had spoken to Magashule about joining them.

