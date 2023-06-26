Politics

Zille: ‘If the West stopped the flow of aid and measured us by their standards, we would be cast off’

26 June 2023 - 12:43
DA federal chair Helen Zille's comments drew mixed reactions online. File photo.
DA federal chair Helen Zille's comments drew mixed reactions online. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille is the latest to weigh in on President Cyril Ramaphosa telling world leaders “Africans are not beggars”. 

Ramaphosa challenged the world’s perception of Africa and African nations at the New Global Financial Pact Summit held in Paris, France. 

“I read in the newspaper our president told the world Africa does not want to be treated as beggars, but as equals. 

“If the West stopped the constant flow of aid, and measured us by their standards of clean and accountable government, we would be cast out of the global community entirely,” said Zille.

Zille's comments drew mixed reactions from many online, with some saying “many of us don't want aid from the West anymore”. 

Speaking at the summit, Ramaphosa said Africa should never be seen as a continent that needs generosity. 

“We want to be treated as equals. We do not want to be treated like beggars, as if we are asking for charity,” he said

“The industrialisation and economic development of the global north was achieved at the expense of the global south. Wealthier countries therefore have both an obligation and an interest in supporting development and climate action in poorer countries.

“As South Africa, we argued for a fundamental overhaul of the international financial institutions responsible for supporting development across the world.”

WATCH | Frosty reactions at Paris summit as Ramaphosa slams West for vaccine ‘inequality’

President Cyril Ramaphosa did not hold back about the unhappiness of African countries with the West during his closing remarks to world leaders at ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Ramaphosa also called for a restructuring of bodies such as the World Bank and International Monetary Fund to be more inclusive and responsive, saying they should provide funding in a way that does not increase the debt burden of countries that are already struggling to service their debt.

He said with improved funding for South Africa’s just energy transition, the country will be able to invest substantially in strengthening the electricity grid and new renewable energy generation.

“This will make a significant contribution to ending load-shedding and securing a reliable and affordable supply of electricity. This will, in turn, promote economic growth, make our exports more competitive and create employment.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘We must continue to assert needs and interests of developing economies in international forums’, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says global development financing, if properly directed and provided on a significant scale, can make a huge difference to ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Ramaphosa spells out clean energy transition needs at Paris summit

Plans to help countries transition to clean energy must take into account socio-economic conditions and the challenges of unemployment, poverty and ...
News
1 day ago

Zambia reaches agreement to restructure debt: Paris update

Zambia reached an agreement in principle to restructure $6.3bn in debt with bilateral lenders, a French official said at a summit in Paris on ...
News
3 days ago

At Paris summit, World Bank lays out plans to tackle natural disasters

The World Bank chief will announce a raft of measures on Thursday to aid countries hit by natural disasters, including a pause in payments to the ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lindiwe Zulu cans important briefing at last minute because of 'personal issue' Politics
  2. Smash & grab: Dark horse JJ Tyhalisisu elected new Western Cape ANC chair Politics
  3. Joburg mayor Gwamanda ran illegal funeral scheme: FSCA Politics
  4. Putin won’t attend Brics summit in South Africa Politics
  5. Poland wants Walus to be freed and repatriated Politics

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa slams West for vaccine 'inequality' at Paris summit and receives ...
‘Illegal immigrants have been a ticking time bomb for the country’, says Mbalula