Zille: ‘If the West stopped the flow of aid and measured us by their standards, we would be cast off’
DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille is the latest to weigh in on President Cyril Ramaphosa telling world leaders “Africans are not beggars”.
Ramaphosa challenged the world’s perception of Africa and African nations at the New Global Financial Pact Summit held in Paris, France.
“I read in the newspaper our president told the world Africa does not want to be treated as beggars, but as equals.
“If the West stopped the constant flow of aid, and measured us by their standards of clean and accountable government, we would be cast out of the global community entirely,” said Zille.
Zille's comments drew mixed reactions from many online, with some saying “many of us don't want aid from the West anymore”.
Speaking at the summit, Ramaphosa said Africa should never be seen as a continent that needs generosity.
“We want to be treated as equals. We do not want to be treated like beggars, as if we are asking for charity,” he said.
“The industrialisation and economic development of the global north was achieved at the expense of the global south. Wealthier countries therefore have both an obligation and an interest in supporting development and climate action in poorer countries.
“As South Africa, we argued for a fundamental overhaul of the international financial institutions responsible for supporting development across the world.”
WATCH | Frosty reactions at Paris summit as Ramaphosa slams West for vaccine ‘inequality’
Ramaphosa also called for a restructuring of bodies such as the World Bank and International Monetary Fund to be more inclusive and responsive, saying they should provide funding in a way that does not increase the debt burden of countries that are already struggling to service their debt.
He said with improved funding for South Africa’s just energy transition, the country will be able to invest substantially in strengthening the electricity grid and new renewable energy generation.
“This will make a significant contribution to ending load-shedding and securing a reliable and affordable supply of electricity. This will, in turn, promote economic growth, make our exports more competitive and create employment.”
