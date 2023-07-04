DA leader John Steenhuisen is giving an update on a plan by opposition parties to unseat the ANC in the 2024 general elections.
On Monday, TimesLIVE reported that these parties would hold a national convention in August.
In a statement, the DA, IFP, Freedom Front Plus, Action SA, National Freedom Party, United Independent Movement and Spectrum National Party said they were getting ready for the “unprecedented opportunity for the people of South Africa to elect a new government”.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH | Steenhuisen gives update on formation of opposition pact to 'unseat the ANC'
DA leader John Steenhuisen is giving an update on a plan by opposition parties to unseat the ANC in the 2024 general elections.
On Monday, TimesLIVE reported that these parties would hold a national convention in August.
In a statement, the DA, IFP, Freedom Front Plus, Action SA, National Freedom Party, United Independent Movement and Spectrum National Party said they were getting ready for the “unprecedented opportunity for the people of South Africa to elect a new government”.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Opposition parties to hold national convention to unseat ANC in 2024
Parties want public protector's Phala Phala report reviewed and set aside
Eastern Cape DA suspends Bhanga over Zille 'racist' claims
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos