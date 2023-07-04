Politics

WATCH | Steenhuisen gives update on formation of opposition pact to 'unseat the ANC'

04 July 2023 - 10:15 By TIMESLIVE

DA leader John Steenhuisen is giving an update on a plan by opposition parties to unseat the ANC in the 2024 general elections.

On Monday, TimesLIVE reported that these parties would hold a national convention in August.

In a statement, the DA, IFP, Freedom Front Plus, Action SA, National Freedom Party, United Independent Movement and Spectrum National Party said they were getting ready for the “unprecedented opportunity for the people of South Africa to elect a new government”.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Opposition parties to hold national convention to unseat ANC in 2024

Opposition parties have announced that they will be holding a national convention in a bid to unseat the ruling party ahead of the 2024 national ...
Politics
1 day ago

Parties want public protector's Phala Phala report reviewed and set aside

There's going to be a race to the high court, with political parties wanting the public protector's report which cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa of ...
Politics
3 days ago

Eastern Cape DA suspends Bhanga over Zille 'racist' claims

The DA in the Eastern Cape has suspended its former leader, Nqaba Bhanga, from all party activities pending an investigation into claims he brought ...
Politics
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa files confidential affidavit in court case about Putin attending ... Politics

Latest Videos

'ANC's VIP protection unit are stomping on all South Africans' says DA's John ...
'These ones, they will kill you': Alleged VIP protection cops assault road ...