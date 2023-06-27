Politics

Eastern Cape DA suspends Bhanga over Zille 'racist' claims

Party unmoved by former provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga's response as to why he should not be suspended because of the utterances

27 June 2023 - 17:08 By ZIMASA MATIWANE
Former DA provincial leader in the Eastern Cape Nqaba Bhanga has been suspended
Former DA provincial leader in the Eastern Cape Nqaba Bhanga has been suspended
Image: Werner Hills

The DA in the Eastern Cape has suspended its former leader, Nqaba Bhanga, from all party activities pending an investigation into claims he brought the DA into disrepute, the party said on Tuesday.

Bhanga's suspension follows his failed attempt to convince the provincial executive committee not to suspend him due to racism allegations he publicly made against DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille.

"After considering all the arguments made by Bhanga, the PEC found his arguments to be without merit and made his suspension official," provincial DA leader Andrew Whitfield said.

On the party's request, Bhanga made written representations regarding why he should not be suspended after saying on social media that Zille was a "racist".

He made the claim in a Facebook post, writing: "Helen Zille is the most racist person she got a file of all back people."

He added: "Yesterday I learnt how she got information to try to destroy the ANC. I'm hurt to know that you were working with the ANC against me."

Nqaba Bhanga's allegations against Helen Zille part of his 'destructive personal behaviour', says DA in EC

The DA has dismissed allegations of racism by its former Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga against its federal council chair Helen Zille, saying it is ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Whitfield said Bhanga's claims were "unfounded allegations without evidence".

He said the party was deeply disappointed by his conduct, "which is contrary to the party’s constitution and his previous commitment to the party and to non-racialism".

The party’s Federal Legal Commission (FLC) is now investigating Bhanga’s conduct, as well as his allegations, and the matter is out of the hands of the DA in the Eastern Cape, he said.

The FLC is a politically independent body tasked with DA investigations and other disciplinary matters, and conducts its work without fear and favour."

TimesLIVE

