WATCH | Mbalula briefs the media on outcomes of the ANC's national working committee meeting

05 July 2023 - 10:46 By TimesLIVE

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is briefing the media on Wednesday on the outcomes of a meeting of the party's national working committee. 

READ MORE:

'We cannot give up' — Mbalula pleads for AKA's killers to be brought to book

"AKA's killers must be found. We cannot give up on this," said Mbalula.
1 day ago

‘Risematazz’ effect: Fikile Mbalula tries to resuscitate long-dead ANCYL

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula's attempts to breathe life back into the party's youth league might be a little too late.
3 days ago

Mbalula lays down the law for ANCYL

Feelings run high at league conference over ‘interference’ by party old guard.
3 days ago

Axed youth league convener reports Mbalula to ANC top seven over 'manipulation, interference' in conference

Xola Nqola has asked the ANC national officials, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, to intervene and stop Fikile Mbalula, his ally and head of ...
4 days ago
