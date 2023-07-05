ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is briefing the media on Wednesday on the outcomes of a meeting of the party's national working committee.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH | Mbalula briefs the media on outcomes of the ANC's national working committee meeting
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is briefing the media on Wednesday on the outcomes of a meeting of the party's national working committee.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
'We cannot give up' — Mbalula pleads for AKA's killers to be brought to book
‘Risematazz’ effect: Fikile Mbalula tries to resuscitate long-dead ANCYL
Mbalula lays down the law for ANCYL
Axed youth league convener reports Mbalula to ANC top seven over 'manipulation, interference' in conference
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos