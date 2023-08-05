Mashatile rejects criticism over government’s coalitions draft bill

Tau had revealed that his department had a draft bill on coalitions and had intended on pushing it through but that process was paused to allow Mashatile’s dialogue to proceed.

“Cogta did report not only in this session but already when I was answering questions in parliament I did say the minister of Cogta indicated that they were drafting a bill but once I announced that we need to have a dialogue they then put that on hold, but let me not say put that on hold, but they slowed down to allow this process,” said Mashatile.

In fact, Mashatile argued, the ire raised by parties was unfair as the DA has its own bills on the same matter.

“Same as the DA, I said to them the issues that you raise in your bill bring them here because once we have a framework that is agreed to by everybody then that lays the basis for legislation,” said Mashatile.

“So the minister will go back, look at her own bill, take into account this framework and I’m hoping all the other parties will do the same.”

His dialogue, Mashatile said, would go a long way in considering all proposals on the table and eventually reach a compromise on what framework to put in place.

“So in a sense you can say this process is complementary to processes that were started before but more enriching because it brings consensus of parties,” said Mashatile.

“We have realised that in these two days that there may be two or three issues where there were some disagreements but most of the issues there’s a lot of consensus and parties approach this in that spirit, that where we differ let’s engage more but at the end we want to ensure that there is broader or sufficient consensus on the issues that will take us forward.”