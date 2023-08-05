Australia to face England in Netball World Cup final on Sunday

Australia will take on England in the 2023 Netball World Cup final at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on Sunday.

This comes after England stunned defending champions New Zealand 46-40 and Australia got the better of Jamaica with a close shave win of 57-54 in the second semifinal that excited the crowd.

The English Roses came up on top in what turned out to be a close but highly intoxicating match where the scores were level after three quarters.

England only pulled away during the closing stages of the stages fourth quarter as New Zealand faltered to ensure that there will be a new champion after the final match on Saturday.