Sport

Australia to face England in Netball World Cup final on Sunday

05 August 2023 - 17:57 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE IN CAPE TOWN
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Jodi-Ann Ward of Jamaica in action during the 2023 Netball World Cup second semi final against Australia at Cape Town International Convention Centre.
Jodi-Ann Ward of Jamaica in action during the 2023 Netball World Cup second semi final against Australia at Cape Town International Convention Centre.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023)

Australia will take on England in the 2023 Netball World Cup final at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on Sunday. 

This comes after England stunned defending champions New Zealand 46-40 and Australia got the better of Jamaica with a close shave win of 57-54 in the second semifinal that excited the crowd.

The English Roses came up on top in what turned out to be a close but highly intoxicating match where the scores were level after three quarters. 

England only pulled away during the closing stages of the stages fourth quarter as New Zealand faltered to ensure that there will be a new champion after the final match on Saturday. 

The second semifinal followed a similar path as the first two quarters ended with the both teams inseparable on the scoresheet but Australia prevailed to ultimately win the match and to prove that they can be competitive at this level of the game.

Jamaica and New Zealand will compete in the bronze medal match before the final on Sunday morning. 

MORE:

Spar Proteas coach Plummer says she never promised medals at the Netball World Cup

After South Africa failed to qualify for the semifinal stage of the Netball World Cup, coach Norma Plummer said she never promised medals.
Sport
1 day ago

Netball Proteas beat Tonga to set up showdown with Uganda

South Africa will take on Uganda in the battle for 5th and 6th place in the Netball World Cup on Sunday.
Sport
22 hours ago

Spar Proteas captain Msomi happy with tournament despite failure to reach Netball World Cup semis

Though they failed to make it to the semifinals stage of their own Netball World Cup, Spar Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi has maintained their ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Netball Proteas beat Uganda but World Cup semifinals out of reach

It was always going to be a mountain to climb for the Spar Proteas.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Australia to face England in Netball World Cup final on Sunday Sport
  2. Mabasa's second half goal earns Komphela's Swallows a point against Arrows Soccer
  3. Stunning England overpower New Zealand to secure spot in Netball World Cup final Sport
  4. 'It's a new chapter:' Ntseki hopes not to be judged on Chiefs' past failures as ... Soccer
  5. Dutch warned to underestimate Banyana Banyana at their peril Soccer

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem