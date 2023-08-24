Politics

Day 3 of Brics summit

WATCH LIVE | Outcomes of the 15th Brics Summit

24 August 2023 - 09:31 By TIMESLIVE
COURTESY: SABC News

Brics summit 2023 ends on Thursday and the bloc is expected to make announcements on its deliberations.

BRICS SUMMIT UPDATES | Putin says BRICS works for 'global majority'

South Africa, which is hosting the 15th Brics summit in Johannesburg this week, will use the gathering to push for Brics countries to use their own ...
Politics
1 day ago

Brics Plus? China moots new name as member states agree on expansion

The expansion of Brics is all but certain after member countries expressed support.
Politics
20 hours ago

No consensus on de-dollarisation during Brics talks but Putin says process is ‘irreversible and gaining pace’

The discussions around de-dollarisation of Brics economies is up to the leaders after the Business Forum could not reach consensus on Tuesday.
Politics
1 day ago
