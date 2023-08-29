'Romanticising democracy not regime change' — Mbalula defends celebrating Zimbabwe's election results

“The election in Zimbabwe was not free and fair. The conduct of FAZ, Zanu-PF, ZEC and ZRP has undermined the credibility of any results announced. South Africa and all South African political parties must tell the truth this time around. We can’t afford another 2008,” said Maimane.
“South Africa has been paying a steep price because of ANC support of Zanu-PF and notions of solidarity among liberation movements. Fikile Mbalula and others are delusional to praise Zanu-PF and legitimise their dictatorship of Zimbabwe.
“Our foreign policy must be strong on issues like Brics and on issues within the Sadc. Our hospitals are full of Zimbabweans, our restaurants are full of Zimbabweans because of rigged elections and lack of political freedoms. We should say enough is enough. We should use our foreign policy to ensure there is democracy in this region.”
Mbalula said he has not pronounced on Zimbabwe's election outcome.
He said his posts were “romanticising democracy not regime change”.
“After Zimbabwe's electoral commission pronounced President Emmerson I said 'Viva'. That's all.”
“I support democracy. We need to support the democratic outcome and stop meddling in Zimbabwe's affairs by way of seeking to subvert democratic outcomes. Lift sanctions so that [the] Zimbabwe economy can flourish and Zimbabweans go and work in their country,” said Mbalula.
“We did send an observer mission as the ANC to Zimbabwe. This week, they will give us a report and we make our position clear with regard to the outcome of the Zimbabwe elections.”
Mbalula said South Africa should let Zimbabweans settle their own disputes through their constitutional mechanisms.
“Zanu-PF is supported by Zimbabweans, that is a fact. They pulled big rallies in that country. The only rallies we were shown was CCC [Coalition for Change].”
President Cyril Ramaphosa also congratulated Mnangagwa on his re-election, saying: “I wish him and the people of Zimbabwe well for the upcoming term.”
'Romanticising democracy not regime change' — Mbalula defends celebrating Zimbabwe's election results
Image: Freddy Mavunda/ File photo
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has defended celebrating Zimbabwe's election results, saying he supports democracy.
Mbalula came under fire for openly praising Zimbabwe's ruling party Zanu-PF, and celebrating President Emmerson Mnangagwa winning 52.6% of the vote.
In a series of social media posts, Mbalula shared pictures of the Zimbabwean ruling party's victory rally, calling the gathering a “sea of people”, and celebrating Mnangagwa's re-election.
The posts drew mixed reactions. Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane said Mbalula was “delusional to praise Zanu-PF and legitimise their dictatorship of Zimbabwe”.
Zimbabwe president denies poll fraud as opposition rejects his re-election
“The election in Zimbabwe was not free and fair. The conduct of FAZ, Zanu-PF, ZEC and ZRP has undermined the credibility of any results announced. South Africa and all South African political parties must tell the truth this time around. We can’t afford another 2008,” said Maimane.
“South Africa has been paying a steep price because of ANC support of Zanu-PF and notions of solidarity among liberation movements. Fikile Mbalula and others are delusional to praise Zanu-PF and legitimise their dictatorship of Zimbabwe.
“Our foreign policy must be strong on issues like Brics and on issues within the Sadc. Our hospitals are full of Zimbabweans, our restaurants are full of Zimbabweans because of rigged elections and lack of political freedoms. We should say enough is enough. We should use our foreign policy to ensure there is democracy in this region.”
Mbalula said he has not pronounced on Zimbabwe's election outcome.
He said his posts were “romanticising democracy not regime change”.
“After Zimbabwe's electoral commission pronounced President Emmerson I said 'Viva'. That's all.”
“I support democracy. We need to support the democratic outcome and stop meddling in Zimbabwe's affairs by way of seeking to subvert democratic outcomes. Lift sanctions so that [the] Zimbabwe economy can flourish and Zimbabweans go and work in their country,” said Mbalula.
“We did send an observer mission as the ANC to Zimbabwe. This week, they will give us a report and we make our position clear with regard to the outcome of the Zimbabwe elections.”
Mbalula said South Africa should let Zimbabweans settle their own disputes through their constitutional mechanisms.
“Zanu-PF is supported by Zimbabweans, that is a fact. They pulled big rallies in that country. The only rallies we were shown was CCC [Coalition for Change].”
President Cyril Ramaphosa also congratulated Mnangagwa on his re-election, saying: “I wish him and the people of Zimbabwe well for the upcoming term.”
READ MORE:
Will China’s R500m grant fund SA energy or our Champagne comrades
Zimbabwe president denies poll fraud as opposition rejects his re-election
Zimbabwe's re-elected president fends off election fraud claims
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos