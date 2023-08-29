Parliament's ad hoc committee to nominate a person for appointment as public protector is meeting to deliberate on candidates interviewed last week.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Parliament committee deliberates on public protector interviews
Parliament's ad hoc committee to nominate a person for appointment as public protector is meeting to deliberate on candidates interviewed last week.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
'The bar is set too high for women,' says acting public protector Gcaleka
LETTER | Kholeka Gcaleka as public protector won’t look good
Spooks should not be excluded from public protector investigations, says PP candidate Lukhaimane
Phala Phala probe takes centre stage in Kholeka Gcaleka's PP job interview
WATCH | Who will replace Mkhwebane? New public protector interviews start
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos