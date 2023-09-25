Pappas did not seem intimidated by his party’s faith in him.
TimesLIVE
‘I stand before you ready to lead, ready to serve’ — DA’s Chris Pappas
Image: Supplied
The KwaZulu-Natal DA is rallying voters behind a “common cause” with a message of “rescuing” the province from further decline.
The party on Monday announced its premier candidate is Chris Pappas.
“It is time for each of us to find courage to rescue KwaZulu-Natal. That will be done by a DA-led government. The year 2024 will be our final opportunity for a better future, a future that could be filled with hope,” Pappas said.
The 32-year-old leads the only DA governed municipality in the province, Umgeni.
TimesLIVE
