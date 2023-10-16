Politics

WATCH | SA could have public holiday if Boks win World Cup: Ramaphosa

16 October 2023 - 15:43 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO and ANTHONY MOLYNEAUX
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

If you fancy a surprise public holiday, then look no further than the Rugby World Cup. 

During a live stream on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africans were calling on him to make Monday a public holiday due to the stressful yet victorious rugby game against France on Sunday evening.

However, he said that would only be considered if the Springboks win the World Cup.

“South Africans are revelling in this incredible success that our boys have achieved in Paris. Many of them felt we should declare today [Monday] a public holiday and I declined, and I said we will consider that when we win the final — at which I will be present.”

Ramaphosa was speaking at the South African Green Hydrogen Summit in Cape Town.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | ‘I expect to lift the trophy,’ Ramaphosa tells Boks coach Nienaber

President Cyril Ramaphosa cleared his political diary to call Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber hours before the tough Rugby World Cup quarterfinal ...
Sport
21 hours ago

‘An incredible athletic display’ — Cyril Ramaphosa praises Springboks for defeating France

President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed the country’s national rugby team for defeating France in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final game that took place on ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Kolisi, Kolbe, Koch: Springboks and their families celebrate big win

See snaps from last night's game and more as the Boks make their way to the semifinals of the Rugby World Cup.
Lifestyle
20 hours ago

BLOW BY BLOW | Superhuman Boks beat France by point in quarter thriller

Live updates, as it happens, of Sunday's huge 2023 Rugby World Cup quarterfinal between France and the Springboks
Sport
1 day ago

For 80 minutes, let's forget the world's woes

It is seldom that so much is at stake in a Rugby World Cup quarterfinal. Tonight’s match in Paris between the Springboks and France will be about ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Ramaphosa: ANC calls for immediate end to Hamas-Israel hostilities and return ... Politics
  2. ‘Allow me to find the missing voter’: Maimane on joining multiparty charter Politics
  3. It’s ‘fighter’ Busisiwe Mkhwebane now as former public protector joins EFF Politics
  4. LISTEN | Mkhwebane makes EFF her political home Politics
  5. ‘Without justice, there can be no peace’ — says Ramaphosa on Palestinian ... Politics

Latest Videos

If Springboks win rugby world cup SA could celebrate with a public holiday: ...
Foreign national alleges a man is laying threatening kidnapping and laying ...