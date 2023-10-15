Rugby

LIVE | Boks take on France in huge World Cup quarterfinal clash

15 October 2023 - 17:01
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The team photo of the Springbok team that will take on France in their 2023 Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against hosts France at Stade de France in Paris on Sunday.
The team photo of the Springbok team that will take on France in their 2023 Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against hosts France at Stade de France in Paris on Sunday.
Image: Springboks/X

5.43pm

... and now, we wait ...

5.42pm

How World.rugby previewed the game:

The last of the quarterfinals. One semifinal place up for grabs. The hosts - second in the World Rugby Men’s Rankings powered by Capgemini - against the defending champions and the side they overtook during the tournament. It doesn’t get much bigger than this.

South Africa’s head coach Jacques Nienaber has named 13 of the 15 players who started against Ireland in round three. The only two changes are at scrumhalf, where Cobus Reinach gets the nod ahead of Faf de Klerk, and at eight, with Duane Vermeulen in place of Jasper Wiese.

With 880 caps in the starting XV, it’s South Africa’s second-most experienced Test line-up ever. Most of those caps are in the run-on pack, who have 623 caps between them - more than any other front eight in Springbok history. And there’s plenty more on the bench, as well…

Jacques Nienaber has named a 5-3 bench split for the second consecutive match, and third time at RWC 2023, while 14 of those involved here played against France in Marseille last November - including Manie Libbok, who made his debut back then.

France coach Fabien Galthié has made just one change to his starting XV that defeated Italy 60-7 in the last game, with captain Antoine Dupont returning 24 days after fracturing his jaw against Namibia in Marseille.

Galthié has named a 6-2 bench split for the second time this tournament, though Sekou Macalou has been employed on the wing in the past, while 12 of the starting XV that defeated South Africa in Marseille in 2022 have been named again this time.

FIXTURE HISTORY

The Springboks have the upper hand in 110 years of rugby history between the two nations. They have won 27 of the 45 matches played, including seven of the last eight, while France have claimed 12 wins, with six draws down the years.

MEMORABLE MATCH

The last one, a Rugby World Cup Test run in Marseille, in November 2022. Pieter-Steph du Toit and Antoine Dupont were both sent off in a hard-fought encounter in the Mediterranean port city, as Les Bleus came from behind to win 30-26 thanks to a late try from prop Sipili Falatea and a last-gasp penalty by Thomas Ramos.

KEY TALKING POINT

Nienaber’s decision to start Libbok at 10 ahead of Handré Pollard in a match that’s likely to be tight, from the start. Libbok has converted 55 percent of his kicks at goal at RWC 2023, but has marshalled the Springboks’ backs brilliantly. Pollard, who averages 15.7 points per game in RWC knock-out games, will be expected to bring consistency at the business end of the match.

PLAYER HEAD-TO-HEAD

Anthony Jelonch v Siya Kolisi. Two back-rows who suffered serious injuries a matter of months ago, and who were far from guaranteed to make the tournament even as the squad deadline approached, line up on opposite flanks for what could be the toughest match of Rugby World Cup to date. That they’re even on the pitch here is testament to their dedication, determination, and willingness to put in some seriously hard rehab work behind the scenes.

STATS-AMAZING

France have lost just one of their last 28 matches on home soil – against Scotland in March 2021 – and have won their last 18 games on French soil. Antoine Dupont has not lost a match as captain, and Maxime Lucu has been on the winning side in every Test he has played.

REF WATCH

Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand). O’Keeffe has officiated both teams already at this Rugby World Cup. He was in charge of South Africa’s 13-8 loss to Ireland, and France’s harder-than-expected win over Uruguay. He also had the whistle when Les Bleus beat England 53-10 at Twickenham in the 2023 Six Nations.

5.37pm

Here is the Springbok team named by Jacques Nienaber on Friday:

15 – Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers) – 36 caps, 56 pts (4t, 9c, 4p, 2d)

14 – Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls) – 12 caps, 60 pts (12t)

13 – Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles) – 65 caps, 75 pts (15t)

12 – Damian de Allende (Wild Knights) – 75 caps, 50 pts (10t)

11 – Cheslin Kolbe (Suntory Sungoliath) – 28 caps, 86 pts (13t, 3c, 5p)

10 – Manie Libbok (DHL Stormers) – 12 caps, 80 pts (1t, 24c, 9p)

9 – Cobus Reinach (Montpellier) – 29 caps, 60 pts (12t)

8 – Duane Vermeulen (SA Rugby) – 73 caps, 15 pts (3t)

7 – Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz) – 73 caps, 40 pts (8t)

6 – Siya Kolisi (captain, Racing 92) – 80 caps, 50 pts (10t)

5 – Franco Mostert (Honda Heat) – 70 caps, 15 pts (3t)

4 – Eben Etzebeth (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 116 caps, 25 pts (5t)

3 – Frans Malherbe (DHL Stormers) – 66 caps, 5pts (1t)

2 – Bongi Mbonambi (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 65 caps, 65pts (13t)

1 – Steven Kitshoff (Ulster) – 80 caps, 10 pts (2t)

Replacements:

16 – Deon Fourie (DHL Stormers) – 10 caps, 10 pts (2t)

17 – Ox Nche (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 25 caps, 0 pts

18 – Vincent Koch (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 47 caps, 0pts

19 – RG Snyman (Munster) – 31 caps, 5pts (1t)

20 – Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs) – 37 caps, 35 pts (7t)

21 – Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles) – 52 caps, 48 pts (5t, 4c, 5p)

22 – Handré Pollard (Leicester Tigers) – 67 caps, 673 pts (7t, 94c, 145p, 5d)

23 – Willie le Roux (Vodacom Bulls) – 90 caps, 75 pts (15t)

5.33pm

Here is the France team named by Fabien Galthié on Friday:

15 - Thomas Ramos

14 - Damian Penaud

13 - Gael Fickou

12 - Jonathan Danty

11 - Louis Bielle-Biarrey

10 - Matthieu Jalibert

9 - Antoine Dupont (capt)

8 - Gregory Alldritt

7 - Charles Ollivon

6 - Anthony Jelonch

5 - Thibaud Flmanet

4 - Cameron Woki

3 - Uini Atonio

2 - Peato Mauvaka

1 - Cyril Baille

Replacements:

16 - Pierre Bourgarit

17 - Reda Wardi

18 - Dorian Aldegheri

19 - Romain Taofifenua

20 - Francois Cros

21 - Sekou Macalou

22 - Maxime Lucu

23 - Yoram Moefana

5.18pm

Some match info on tonight's game:

City: Paris

Venue: Stade de France

Capacity: 81,338

Kickoff: 9pm (France and South Africa time)

Match referee: Ben O’Keeffe, New Zealand

Assistant referees: Paul Williams, New Zealand; James Doleman, New Zealand 

TMO: Brendon Pickerill, New Zealand

Paris (English: /ˈpærɪs/; French pronunciation: [paʁi] ⓘ) is the capital and most populous city of France. With an official estimated population of 2,102,650 residents as of January 1 2023 in an area of more than 105 km2 (41 sq mi), Paris is the fifth-most populated city in the European Union and the 30th most densely populated city in the world in 2022. Since the 17th century, Paris has been one of the world's major centres of finance, diplomacy, commerce, culture, fashion, gastronomy and many areas. For its leading role in the arts and sciences, as well as its early and extensive system of street lighting, in the 19th century, it became known as the City of Light. - Wikipedia

5.02pm

To begin with, here is some of Liam Del Carme's build-up to this monumental quarterfinal below:

All Blacks lead way, giving Boks ‘the thought maybe they’ve got a chance’

Few will argue with former Springbok captain Bob Skinstad's succinct assessment of the events that unfolded at the Stade de France on Saturday night.
Sport
6 hours ago

Boks have made plans for fielding France’s tactical kicking: Willemse

It is not panache but pragmatism that has entrenched France among the modern game's elite.
Sport
8 hours ago

Boks must go to a dark place and unleash 'violence' in World Cup quarterfinal against France

The Stade de France may shade even the Eiffel Tower as the most illuminated structure in all of France on Sunday night, but Steven Kitshoff has other ...
Sport
1 day ago

Boks vs France: It’s all in the maul

As someone who has embraced France and all it has to offer, few Springboks, past or present, understands the inner machinations of their forward play ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Boks’ power, precision and discipline will do the job

There is certainty about these World Cup-winning Springboks. They have been to the biggest rugby dance of all and left with the grand prize.
Sport
18 hours ago

Old wise heads Vermeulen and Le Roux expected to play crucial roles for Boks against France

The experience and game management skills of No 8 Duane Vermeulen and fullback Willie le Roux helped get them the nod in the Springbok match day ...
Sport
2 days ago

France captain and talisman Antoine Dupont reappears against the Boks after injury

The face of the Rugby World Cup will not be entirely obscured when hosts France take on defending champions South Africa in a quarterfinal in Stade ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bok maul, where are you hiding?

It was at this stage four years ago at the Rugby World Cup that the Springboks unleashed the might of their maul and devastated the host nation.
Sport
4 days ago

Boks turn up volume to prepare for Stade de France's deafening din

Such is the deafening din the Springboks are expecting at the Stade de France on Sunday, they have recreated it at their training sessions in ...
Sport
3 days ago

Bok coach Nienaber names strongest possible squad for World Cup quarterfinal clash with hosts France

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber named an experienced team, including 15 players who featured in the 2019 final, for their Rugby World Cup ...
Sport
2 days ago

Lacking game time, weak cheekbone — Dupont a threat to Boks: Rassie

France talisman Antoine Dupont may not have recent game time under the belt but he is capable of pulling the strings for the World Cup hosts, South ...
Sport
3 days ago

LIAM DEL CARME | Will Jacques and Rassie’s meticulous planning be enough?

What will the Springbok coaching duo’s legacy be if, dare I say it, we lose in the quarterfinal?
Sport
2 days ago

Taking France to a dark place? Squeaky clean Boks think not, says Rassie

Four years ago Sébastien Vahaamahina's pointed elbow didn't just knock Wales' Aaron Wainwright in the face, but also a seemingly semifinal-bound ...
Sport
4 days ago

Ireland up? What the numbers game tells us about RWC quarterfinalists

As a numbers-based science, statistics aren't there to be bent. They are, however, readily applied and interpreted to suit a particular argument, ...
Sport
4 days ago

More attacking Boks happy to ‘go to old traditional ways’ if needed

With the Bok arsenal now carrying more firepower, scrumhalf Faf De Klerk is thrilled to have options
Sport
4 days ago

LIAM DEL CARME | BOK VOYAGE: Flying the Klippies flag and a Pied Peyper

Notes from the road at the Rugby World Cup
Sport
4 days ago

No quarter will be given in scrums in Boks vs France showdown

Scrumming is a serious business in France. It then stands to reason that tightheads are viewed as precious commodities, to the point where they often ...
Sport
6 days ago

Nation on song, imposing win record — France are cock-a-hoop for Boks quarter

French mood has been bolstered by the news that captain Antoine Dupont has been cleared to play on Sunday.
Sport
5 days ago

Faf talks down Dupont’s influence in Bok camp

The face of the Rugby World Cup in France may be scarred but the host nation is hoping an indelible mark will be made on this tournament by their ...
Sport
6 days ago

Flag issue doesn’t bother Boks: scrum coach Human

Talk of the Springboks not playing under the national flag does not bother no-nonsense scrum coach Daan Human.
Sport
6 days ago

France vs Boks clash will break new ground — and hearts

Defending champions South Africa face hosts and three-time losing finalists France in Paris on Sunday in a match likely to produce one of this year’s ...
Sport
6 days ago

Boks take training break to relax with WAGS in south of France

While the bedbugs were biting in Paris, in the south the Springboks took to the salty waters of the Mediterranean before they started preparations ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Sunday October 15 - 4.55pm

Hi, I am Marc Strydom, again your Times LIVE.co.za Live Blog host and this is a monstrous rugby match.

The 2023 Rugby World Cup quarterfinal that could easily have been the final. The three-time winners and defending champions the Springboks meet hosts and three-time losing finalists France the 80,000-seat Stade de France in Paris at 9pm French and SA time.

It could scarcely get bigger. Fabien Galthié's formidable France have built a team capable of winning the World Cup on home soil. The Springboks have added dimensions to the side that lifted the trophy in Yokohama four years ago, coach Jacques Nienaber and director of rugby Rassie Erasmus methodically replenishing the core of that team.

France had the stronger pool stage, winning all four games including against the All Blacks at this ground. The Springboks only lost against Ireland where errant place-kicking cost them, and have had their share of issues to rectify in just about every game. So they're also yet to hit top form. On Sunday night, surely, it's a question of whether they will against the extremely determined hosts. 

The All Blacks raising themselves to show their knockout stage experience and beat No.1-ranked Ireland in last night's (Saturday) quarterfinal that Arena Holdings' senior rugby writer on Tour in France, Liam Del Carme, described as perhaps the greatest game in World Cup history at Stade de France has set the scene for another huge clash their on Sunday night.

Again, a quick disclaimer that, as those who know my byline will be well aware, I am a of course a football writer. But as an oft Shark Tank attendee in my teens, I have watched my share of rugby and will strive to bring you the action as best I can. Again, don't shoot me for any errors in rule interpretations or terminology, but feel free to comment on Twitter (@marc_strydom) - not calling it X, sorry Elon.

Also, I am of course not at the stadium, but again in my living room in Melville, Johannesburg, to relocate to either the Arena Holdings office as kickoff approaches.

Liam Del Carme is in Stade de France, and catch his report, post-match analysis and all his and and TimesLIVE, Sunday Times, and TimesLIVE Premium's other coverage here

All the Rugby World Cup pools, fixtures and results here.

Buildup, teams and match info to follow ... and then the game. Stay tuned ...

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Malawi dethrone Zambia to win first Cosafa Women’s Cup title Soccer
  2. LIVE | Boks take on France in huge World Cup quarterfinal clash Rugby
  3. All Blacks lead way, giving Boks ‘the thought maybe they’ve got a chance’ Rugby
  4. I have not been so disappointed since coming to SA: Broos on Bafana vs Eswatini Soccer
  5. Boks have made plans for fielding France’s tactical kicking: Willemse Rugby

Latest Videos

Foreign national alleges a man is laying threatening kidnapping and laying ...
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...