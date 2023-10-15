LIVE | Boks take on France in huge World Cup quarterfinal clash
5.43pm
... and now, we wait ...
5.42pm
How World.rugby previewed the game:
The last of the quarterfinals. One semifinal place up for grabs. The hosts - second in the World Rugby Men’s Rankings powered by Capgemini - against the defending champions and the side they overtook during the tournament. It doesn’t get much bigger than this.
South Africa’s head coach Jacques Nienaber has named 13 of the 15 players who started against Ireland in round three. The only two changes are at scrumhalf, where Cobus Reinach gets the nod ahead of Faf de Klerk, and at eight, with Duane Vermeulen in place of Jasper Wiese.
With 880 caps in the starting XV, it’s South Africa’s second-most experienced Test line-up ever. Most of those caps are in the run-on pack, who have 623 caps between them - more than any other front eight in Springbok history. And there’s plenty more on the bench, as well…
Jacques Nienaber has named a 5-3 bench split for the second consecutive match, and third time at RWC 2023, while 14 of those involved here played against France in Marseille last November - including Manie Libbok, who made his debut back then.
France coach Fabien Galthié has made just one change to his starting XV that defeated Italy 60-7 in the last game, with captain Antoine Dupont returning 24 days after fracturing his jaw against Namibia in Marseille.
Galthié has named a 6-2 bench split for the second time this tournament, though Sekou Macalou has been employed on the wing in the past, while 12 of the starting XV that defeated South Africa in Marseille in 2022 have been named again this time.
FIXTURE HISTORY
The Springboks have the upper hand in 110 years of rugby history between the two nations. They have won 27 of the 45 matches played, including seven of the last eight, while France have claimed 12 wins, with six draws down the years.
MEMORABLE MATCH
The last one, a Rugby World Cup Test run in Marseille, in November 2022. Pieter-Steph du Toit and Antoine Dupont were both sent off in a hard-fought encounter in the Mediterranean port city, as Les Bleus came from behind to win 30-26 thanks to a late try from prop Sipili Falatea and a last-gasp penalty by Thomas Ramos.
KEY TALKING POINT
Nienaber’s decision to start Libbok at 10 ahead of Handré Pollard in a match that’s likely to be tight, from the start. Libbok has converted 55 percent of his kicks at goal at RWC 2023, but has marshalled the Springboks’ backs brilliantly. Pollard, who averages 15.7 points per game in RWC knock-out games, will be expected to bring consistency at the business end of the match.
PLAYER HEAD-TO-HEAD
Anthony Jelonch v Siya Kolisi. Two back-rows who suffered serious injuries a matter of months ago, and who were far from guaranteed to make the tournament even as the squad deadline approached, line up on opposite flanks for what could be the toughest match of Rugby World Cup to date. That they’re even on the pitch here is testament to their dedication, determination, and willingness to put in some seriously hard rehab work behind the scenes.
STATS-AMAZING
France have lost just one of their last 28 matches on home soil – against Scotland in March 2021 – and have won their last 18 games on French soil. Antoine Dupont has not lost a match as captain, and Maxime Lucu has been on the winning side in every Test he has played.
REF WATCH
Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand). O’Keeffe has officiated both teams already at this Rugby World Cup. He was in charge of South Africa’s 13-8 loss to Ireland, and France’s harder-than-expected win over Uruguay. He also had the whistle when Les Bleus beat England 53-10 at Twickenham in the 2023 Six Nations.
🏆 It’s all to play for on Sunday as the #Springboks face #France for only the second time at a Rugby World Cup. #StrongerTogether #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/kXUH2Uw1gc— Springboks (@Springboks) October 12, 2023
5.37pm
Here is the Springbok team named by Jacques Nienaber on Friday:
15 – Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers) – 36 caps, 56 pts (4t, 9c, 4p, 2d)
14 – Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls) – 12 caps, 60 pts (12t)
13 – Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles) – 65 caps, 75 pts (15t)
12 – Damian de Allende (Wild Knights) – 75 caps, 50 pts (10t)
11 – Cheslin Kolbe (Suntory Sungoliath) – 28 caps, 86 pts (13t, 3c, 5p)
10 – Manie Libbok (DHL Stormers) – 12 caps, 80 pts (1t, 24c, 9p)
9 – Cobus Reinach (Montpellier) – 29 caps, 60 pts (12t)
8 – Duane Vermeulen (SA Rugby) – 73 caps, 15 pts (3t)
7 – Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz) – 73 caps, 40 pts (8t)
6 – Siya Kolisi (captain, Racing 92) – 80 caps, 50 pts (10t)
5 – Franco Mostert (Honda Heat) – 70 caps, 15 pts (3t)
4 – Eben Etzebeth (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 116 caps, 25 pts (5t)
3 – Frans Malherbe (DHL Stormers) – 66 caps, 5pts (1t)
2 – Bongi Mbonambi (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 65 caps, 65pts (13t)
1 – Steven Kitshoff (Ulster) – 80 caps, 10 pts (2t)
Replacements:
16 – Deon Fourie (DHL Stormers) – 10 caps, 10 pts (2t)
17 – Ox Nche (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 25 caps, 0 pts
18 – Vincent Koch (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 47 caps, 0pts
19 – RG Snyman (Munster) – 31 caps, 5pts (1t)
20 – Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs) – 37 caps, 35 pts (7t)
21 – Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles) – 52 caps, 48 pts (5t, 4c, 5p)
22 – Handré Pollard (Leicester Tigers) – 67 caps, 673 pts (7t, 94c, 145p, 5d)
23 – Willie le Roux (Vodacom Bulls) – 90 caps, 75 pts (15t)
Jacques Nienaber has named the second most experienced #Springboks team ever for Sunday's #RWC2023 quarter-final against France - more here: https://t.co/HDWQWcHJDD 🇿🇦🏉#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/3Q20WMGIMp— Springboks (@Springboks) October 13, 2023
5.33pm
Here is the France team named by Fabien Galthié on Friday:
15 - Thomas Ramos
14 - Damian Penaud
13 - Gael Fickou
12 - Jonathan Danty
11 - Louis Bielle-Biarrey
10 - Matthieu Jalibert
9 - Antoine Dupont (capt)
8 - Gregory Alldritt
7 - Charles Ollivon
6 - Anthony Jelonch
5 - Thibaud Flmanet
4 - Cameron Woki
3 - Uini Atonio
2 - Peato Mauvaka
1 - Cyril Baille
Replacements:
16 - Pierre Bourgarit
17 - Reda Wardi
18 - Dorian Aldegheri
19 - Romain Taofifenua
20 - Francois Cros
21 - Sekou Macalou
22 - Maxime Lucu
23 - Yoram Moefana
🇫🇷 ⚡️🇿🇦— France Rugby (@FranceRugby) October 13, 2023
💪 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐳-𝐯𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐝𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞 au @StadeFrance ! On compte sur vous ! 💙#UnisPourUnRêve #XVdeFrance #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/YAkbWvkqNZ
🎙️ Avant notre 1/4 de finale demain, @FickouG nous parle de nos adversaire, les @Springboks !— France Rugby (@FranceRugby) October 14, 2023
📹 Retrouvez notre reportage au cœur du #TeamRun du #XVdeFrance sur notre chaîne YouTube !
▶️ https://t.co/TzNFVTXKT3#UnisPourUnRêve #RWC2023 #NeFaisonsXV #FRAvAFS pic.twitter.com/QYWlb7BchW
5.18pm
Some match info on tonight's game:
City: Paris
Venue: Stade de France
Capacity: 81,338
Kickoff: 9pm (France and South Africa time)
Match referee: Ben O’Keeffe, New Zealand
Assistant referees: Paul Williams, New Zealand; James Doleman, New Zealand
TMO: Brendon Pickerill, New Zealand
Paris (English: /ˈpærɪs/; French pronunciation: [paʁi] ⓘ) is the capital and most populous city of France. With an official estimated population of 2,102,650 residents as of January 1 2023 in an area of more than 105 km2 (41 sq mi), Paris is the fifth-most populated city in the European Union and the 30th most densely populated city in the world in 2022. Since the 17th century, Paris has been one of the world's major centres of finance, diplomacy, commerce, culture, fashion, gastronomy and many areas. For its leading role in the arts and sciences, as well as its early and extensive system of street lighting, in the 19th century, it became known as the City of Light. - Wikipedia
Where will you be watching from today? 🌍— Springboks (@Springboks) October 15, 2023
Set those alarms and get behind the #Springboks as they take on #France.#StrongerTogether #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/YeJTxboDUJ
Game Day in Paris 🏆— Springboks (@Springboks) October 15, 2023
Watch the action live on SuperSport. Kick off at 21:00 📺#StrongerTogether #Springboks #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/rll4nXR2um
⏳🔥 On retrouve notre maison ce soir au @StadeFrance ! Tout est en place et on a hâte de vous voir ! 🇫🇷 #FRAvAFS#UnisPourUnRêve #XVdeFrance #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/5w5VDKeuS4— France Rugby (@FranceRugby) October 15, 2023
5.02pm
To begin with, here is some of Liam Del Carme's build-up to this monumental quarterfinal below:
Sunday October 15 - 4.55pm
Hi, I am Marc Strydom, again your Times LIVE.co.za Live Blog host and this is a monstrous rugby match.
The 2023 Rugby World Cup quarterfinal that could easily have been the final. The three-time winners and defending champions the Springboks meet hosts and three-time losing finalists France the 80,000-seat Stade de France in Paris at 9pm French and SA time.
It could scarcely get bigger. Fabien Galthié's formidable France have built a team capable of winning the World Cup on home soil. The Springboks have added dimensions to the side that lifted the trophy in Yokohama four years ago, coach Jacques Nienaber and director of rugby Rassie Erasmus methodically replenishing the core of that team.
France had the stronger pool stage, winning all four games including against the All Blacks at this ground. The Springboks only lost against Ireland where errant place-kicking cost them, and have had their share of issues to rectify in just about every game. So they're also yet to hit top form. On Sunday night, surely, it's a question of whether they will against the extremely determined hosts.
The All Blacks raising themselves to show their knockout stage experience and beat No.1-ranked Ireland in last night's (Saturday) quarterfinal that Arena Holdings' senior rugby writer on Tour in France, Liam Del Carme, described as perhaps the greatest game in World Cup history at Stade de France has set the scene for another huge clash their on Sunday night.
Again, a quick disclaimer that, as those who know my byline will be well aware, I am a of course a football writer. But as an oft Shark Tank attendee in my teens, I have watched my share of rugby and will strive to bring you the action as best I can. Again, don't shoot me for any errors in rule interpretations or terminology, but feel free to comment on Twitter (@marc_strydom) - not calling it X, sorry Elon.
Also, I am of course not at the stadium, but again in my living room in Melville, Johannesburg, to relocate to either the Arena Holdings office as kickoff approaches.
Liam Del Carme is in Stade de France, and catch his report, post-match analysis and all his and and TimesLIVE, Sunday Times, and TimesLIVE Premium's other coverage here.
All the Rugby World Cup pools, fixtures and results here.
Buildup, teams and match info to follow ... and then the game. Stay tuned ...
For our kids, our mothers and our best mates 🥹#Springboks #StrongerTogether #ForSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/VMxNUEhMIK— Springboks (@Springboks) October 15, 2023