LISTEN | ANC renewal is irrevocable and irreversible: Ramaphosa

17 October 2023 - 13:16
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says the party will be renewed.
Image: Alaister Russell

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says renewal in the party is irrevocable and irreversible.

Ramaphosa was delivering his closing address at the ANC's three-day national executive committee meeting on Monday.

“It is irrevocable and it is irreversible as well. Renewal should never be seen as a one-day event, it is a continuous process.”

Last week former president Thabo Mbeki criticised the party for failing to renew itself after a 2017 policy conference.

The renewal project, first initiated in 2017 and reaffirmed as a party resolution in 2022, is aimed at cleansing the ANC of rogue elements, which has seen an escalation in corruption, money politics, convicted criminals being elected to or appointed in critical positions in the party and government, as well as unqualified and unskilled people leading important state organs.

