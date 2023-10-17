“It is irrevocable and it is irreversible as well. Renewal should never be seen as a one-day event, it is a continuous process.”
Last week former president Thabo Mbeki criticised the party for failing to renew itself after a 2017 policy conference.
The renewal project, first initiated in 2017 and reaffirmed as a party resolution in 2022, is aimed at cleansing the ANC of rogue elements, which has seen an escalation in corruption, money politics, convicted criminals being elected to or appointed in critical positions in the party and government, as well as unqualified and unskilled people leading important state organs.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | ANC renewal is irrevocable and irreversible: Ramaphosa
Image: Alaister Russell
