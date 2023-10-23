Politics

ActionSA calls on Ramaphosa to stop KZN’s plans to spend millions on music awards

23 October 2023 - 20:01
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
ActionSA with stakeholders in eThekwini picketing at the Durban ICC. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
ActionSA with stakeholders in eThekwini picketing at the Durban ICC. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

ActionSA wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to stop plans by the KwaZulu-Natal ANC-led provincial government and the City of eThekwini to spend R53m on the SA Music Awards (Samas).

ActionSA’s KZN chairperson Zwakele Mncwango wrote to Ramaphosa on Monday expressing his party’s “deep concern” over the planned expenditure by the KZN department of economic development, tourism and environmental affairs (Edtea) and the eThekwini municipality in relation to the awards.

“We have reached out to you with a sense of urgency, seeking your immediate intervention in this matter. We firmly believe that this allocation of funds is not only a clear case of misuse but may also have potentially sinister implications, considering the absence of an itemised budget with accurate and substantial figures,” said Mncwango.

His said their primary objection to the plan to allocate R28m for the Samas was that the decision to divert funds from other crucial programmes lacked fiscal justification and did not adhere to the necessary approval process required by the provincial legislature.

“To further underscore the gravity of the situation, the eThekwini municipality mayor, Mr Mxolisi Kaunda, has unilaterally committed an additional R25m to host the Samas without obtaining prior council approval.

“We are particularly alarmed that, despite facing significant financial constraints, the KZN provincial government and eThekwini municipality have chosen to allocate a staggering R53m towards a vanity project, rather than prioritising investments in the recovery efforts of a province still reeling from the devastating July 2021 riots and the April 2022 floods.”

Mncwango called on Ramaphosa to demonstrate his commitment to the governing party’s “renewal” agenda and act swiftly to intercept what it said was irrational expenditure, especially when the people of KZN and eThekwini were faced with dilapidated infrastructure and limited economic opportunities, which should be the department’s primary focus.

The awards are set for the weekend of November 17 — 18 at the Durban ICC. 

News24 reported early this month that though the provincial government documents showed that the Edtea asked for R28m, it later revised the figure to R20m.

The publication said the provincial government applied to the provincial treasury for virements to allow it to raise the R20m funds to host the Samas. Virements refer to an administrative transfer of funds from one government programme to another.

The Samas budget includes R2m for a “red-carpet show” and R70,000 apiece for six influencers, at R420,000, reported the online publication.

TimesLIVE

