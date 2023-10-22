Ahead of 2024 election, ANC looks to the lights
Polls show ANC support dropping, thanks in part to load-shedding, but opposition parties have a few problems of their own, writes Peter Bruce
22 October 2023 - 00:00
As Eskom’s performance improves, President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet must be heaving a collective sigh of relief. Can load-shedding become so rare that, by the time the country goes to the polls next year — somewhere between mid May and mid August — people will have forgotten all about it?..
