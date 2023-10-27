Politics

LISTEN | Zille wouldn’t greet me: Maimane on bad blood, claims top presidential spot

27 October 2023 - 11:02
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Build One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane says when he left the DA he was treated like a leper. File photo.
Build One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane says when he left the DA he was treated like a leper. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The leader of Build One SA, Mmusi Maimane, says DA federal chairperson Helen Zille is not on good terms with him and alleges bad treatment by the DA.

Maimane said when he left the party he was treated like a leper and alleged the DA was committed to building a minority party.

Maimane was in a wide-ranging podcast interview on Taking the Rams by the Horns hosted by Rams Mabote.

He recounted how Zille ignored him on a flight

Listen to Maimane's claims:

Maimane resigned from the DA in 2019 Zille was elected as the party’s federal council chair.

The former DA leader claimed the numbers indicate he is in the top five of political leaders in South Africa, counting himself second after President Cyril Ramaphosa, followed by EFF leader Julius Malema and Zille.

“The choice you will have to make next year on who you want as your president effectively becomes CR [Ramaphosa], myself, Julius [Malema] and maybe [DA leader] John [Steenhuisen],” he said.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

LISTEN | Elections will be crossroad for South Africa, says Rise Mzansi's Songezo Zibi

New political kid on the block Rise Mzansi believes the 2024 elections represent a crossroad for the country.
Politics
1 day ago

IEC ‘anxiously awaits’ ConCourt nod so it can proceed with election plans

IEC commissioner judge Dhayanithie Pillay, speaking at the launch of the election campaign in Midrand on Tuesday, said the commission was waiting ...
News
2 days ago

Ahead of 2024 election, ANC looks to the lights

Polls show ANC support dropping, thanks in part to load-shedding, but opposition parties have a few problems of their own, writes Peter Bruce
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

‘Allow me to find the missing voter’: Maimane on joining multiparty charter

Build One SA leader, Mmusi Maimane, says trust is crucial to coalition governments and political interest should not trump public interest
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. 'Play your hearts out!': Ramaphosa wishes the Springboks well ahead of final Politics
  2. LISTEN | Songezo Zibi flattered by other parties using Rise Mzansi’s slogan Politics
  3. LISTEN | Zille wouldn’t greet me: Maimane on bad blood, claims top presidential ... Politics
  4. Ramaphosa to assess steps taken to improve service delivery in Emfuleni Politics
  5. 'We deploy only the best': Mashatile defends ANC cadre deployment policy Politics

Latest Videos

'Elizabedi' & RG Snyman randomly run into singing Springbok fans in Paris
Death toll expected to rise in Maine shooting as police hunt for 'person of ...