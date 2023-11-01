Politics

LISTEN | 'We need a public protector, not a president's protector': political parties on Gcaleka's appointment

01 November 2023 - 13:41 By Thabo Tshabalala and Bulelani Nonyukela
Kholeka Gcaleka has succeeded impeached Busisiwe Mkhwebane as public protector.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

There was mixed reaction from political parties to President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to appoint Kholeka Gcaleka as the country's fifth public protector.

After the Presidency's announcement on Wednesday, Build One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane said the country needs a “public protector, not a president's protector”.

“Kholeka is arriving with a cloud of Phala Phala over her head, we need to investigate that matter” said Maimane. 

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said he doesn't have confidence in Gcaleka, while ATM leader Vuyo Zungula said she had not “demonstrated a sound understanding of law”. 

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse executive director of accountability Stefanie Fick said Gcaleka would have to wipe out the trust deficit at the public protector's office. 

RISE Mzansi's head of internal democracy Boitumelo Mpakanyane said Gcaleka should do her job without fear or favour. “We will give the newly appointed public protector time and space to stamp her brand on the institution and we will support her work for as long as it adheres to the prescripts of Chapter 9 bodies of being 'independent and subject only to the constitution and the law',” said Mpakanyane. 

The National Assembly last month supported Gcaleka’s appointment. 

She has held the deputy public protector position since January 2020 and has acted as public protector since Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s suspension in June 2022. Mkhwebane was impeached in September.

