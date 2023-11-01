Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is tabling his medium-term budget policy statement today as South Africans grapple with the high cost of living.
Sunday Times reported at the weekend that Godongwana warned he won't be bearing good news when he delivers his statement.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana tables midterm budget
