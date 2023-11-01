Politics

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana tables midterm budget

01 November 2023 - 14:00
COURTESY: SABC News

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is tabling his medium-term budget policy statement today as South Africans grapple with the high cost of living.

Sunday Times reported at the weekend that Godongwana warned he won't be bearing good news when he delivers his statement.

The cost of servicing the debt is now the single largest expenditure item in the budget
Borrowing money to solve country's problems not the solution, says Fedusa

On the eve of the mini-budget, the union federation says a different approach to revive the economy must be prioritised immediately.
‘We’ll run out of money if we don’t cut spending,’ says Godongwana

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has warned that he would not come bearing good news when he delivers the medium term budget policy statement on ...
