Politics

Incentivise investors to build factories with lengthy Agoa deal, Ramaphosa urges

03 November 2023 - 13:06
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the Agoa summit at Nasrec on Friday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the Agoa summit at Nasrec on Friday.
Image: Amanda Khoza

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for the early renewal and lengthy extension of the African Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa).

“We would like you to look at the extension or renewal of Agoa for a sufficiently lengthy period for it to act as an incentive for investors to build new factories on the African continent.

“We believe there is great value in retaining all beneficiary countries to build on the emerging regional value chains making a significant contribution to the industrialisation of the African continent,” Ramaphosa said on Friday.

He was addressing about 2,000 delegates attending the three-day meeting in Nasrec, Johannesburg, on Friday. During their deliberations they will explore ways of enhancing the partnership which, among other things, allows duty-free access to the US market, and will discuss possibly renewing it for another 10 years. It is due to expire in 2025.

Speaking to media after opening the sitting, Ramaphosa said: “Many businesses would like to have forward planning and many of them have five-year plans, and so it’s not inconceivable that we should think about an Agoa that could be extended for much longer rather than to be reviewed every year.”

He said businesses would then be able to make long-term investment plans.

“They can build factories with confidence that they will have offtake agreements because what often happens with business is you know you have a market, your offtake agreement becomes a lot easier to build more capacity, factories and more products.

“We are addressing the energy challenges and security we face and I have spoken to some of the manufacturers that produce steel and aluminium and they have said they have been able to recalibrate their manufacturing processes within the constraints.”

As the country moves out of the energy constraints and challenges, there will be more electricity available on the grid, he said.

“They will then find it much easier to produce goods and beneficiate because we want our continent to be able to mine, produce minerals and beneficiate them on site and manufacture products that are needed and can be bought in any part of the world.”

Ramaphosa said South Africa was already on that journey.

“The level of awareness and consciousness is rising and it’s good that many leaders have been raising this issue. The more we talk about it, the more the world will awaken to it and know that as a condition, we would like as they extract minerals, they must be accompanied by beneficiation.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

African apparel industry's future hangs on a US thread

Apparel has been the standout success story of AGOA
News
2 days ago

Africa-US trade programme needs at least 10-year extension, AU says

Africa wants the US Congress to renew its flagship trade programme for the continent for at least 10 years, the AU's top trade official said on ...
News
21 hours ago

Agoa trade deal talks: SA will need to carefully manage relations with the US and China

The outcome of the November meeting will have serious economic implications
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Agoa forum will ease strains in relations with US, says Ramaphosa

President calls high-level conference this week ‘very important’ and a highlight of the year for South Africa.
News
5 days ago

US-Africa trade summit should focus on making the most of Africa's minerals

Extending Agoa is a no-brainer and should be the quickest conversation on the agenda, writes Charles R Stith.
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Agoa duty-free programme needs changes, says US trade official

The US should make changes to its flagship trade initiative with Africa that would increase its impact as part of a potential reauthorisation by ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. ‘A good leader but surrounded by hyenas and vultures’: former EFF MP Vusi Khoza ... Politics
  2. Incentivise investors to build factories with lengthy Agoa deal, Ramaphosa urges Politics
  3. RECORDED | President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers keynote address at 20th Agoa forum Politics
  4. Progress is being made on commission recommendations: Ramaphosa Politics
  5. eThekwini mayor on billions unspent, victory over ratepayers and spiralling ... Politics

Latest Videos

Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...
Springboks met by thousands of supporters at FNB Stadium.