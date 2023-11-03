Politics

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers keynote address at 20th Agoa forum

03 November 2023 - 09:26 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address delegates at the 20th African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) forum at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg.

The programme started with Ramaphosa touring the ‘made In Africa exhibition’. The Agoa Forum, hosted in South Africa between November 2 and 4, aims to provide eligible sub-Saharan African countries with duty-free access to the US markets.

